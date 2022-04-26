Report: Colts Hosted Packers Veteran Free Agent OT Dennis Kelly on Tuesday

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Dennis Kelly visited the Colts on Tuesday as a free agent:

OT remains a top area of need for Indy going into the draft. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 26, 2022

Originally a 2012 5th round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles out of Purdue, the 6’8”, 321 pound veteran offensive tackle has made 51 career starts—including 32 such starts with the Tennessee Titans from 2016-20.

The 31 year old offensive tackle made 4 starts for the Packers this past season and played almost exclusively at right tackle.

Per PFF (subscription), Kelly received a +70.4 overall grade in 2021—which was highlighted by a +75.2 pass blocking grade. In pass protection, he allowed just a sack and 4 total QB pressures during 185 pass blocking snaps.

The Colts could obviously use the additional offensive tackle depth, as last year’s top swing-tackle, Matt Pryor, has been elevated into the starting lineup for now along the blindside.

Meanwhile, another veteran backup, Julien Davenport, just signed with the Chicago Bears, and there’s been no reported interest of the Colts looking to re-sign free agent Sam Tevi.

Kelly would be a nice veteran backup swing-tackle with starting experience, who would bolster the Colts depth—even if he’s predominantly a right tackle.