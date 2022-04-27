Report: Raiders Veteran Free Agent DT Darius Philon Visited the Colts on Wednesday

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Las Vegas Raiders free agent veteran defensive tackle Darius Philon visited the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday:

The Colts hosted free agent DT Darius Philon on a visit. He has familiarity with DC Gus Bradley after playing for him in Las Vegas. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2022

Initially selected by the San Diego Chargers in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the 6’1”, 286 pound Philon has played five seasons in the NFL (his first four seasons with the Chargers franchise from 2015-18). He has appeared in 65 career games (21 starts).

In 2019, he signed a 2-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, but was later released following his arrest on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 28 year old defensive tackle has experience playing under new Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley though (and has not had any off-field issues since then), as he played under him with both the Chargers and later, the Raiders this past season.

Philon is coming off a season for the Raiders in which he recorded 27 tackles (19 solo), 2.0 sacks, 17 total QB pressures, 2 passes defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries during 11 games (2 starts) in 2021. He suffered a torn patellar tendon late in the year.

Per PFF (subscription), he was their 55th best graded ‘interior defender’ this past season, earning a +58.7 overall grade—including a +74.6 pass rushing grade.

The Colts could use the additional interior defensive line depth, as the team lost key rotational backup Taylor Stallworth to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

Philon is a veteran defensive tackle, who knows Bradley’s system, has starting experience, and can provide some interior pass rush push as a rotational backup.

Austin Ekeler just hit a brick wall named Darius Philon. pic.twitter.com/bZknsWAiNm — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 10, 2022