Colts Speculated as Quarterback Suitor that Could Trade Up From Early Second Round in NFL Draft

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are among the speculated suitors that could attempt to trade up from the early second round back into the late first round to select a top quarterback prospect:

“I would also keep an eye on Seattle, early in the second round trading back into the first round,” Rapoport said. “The Falcons, who still have a need at quarterback, might be a team that might be interested in that as well. Maybe the Colts. If there is going to be three quarterbacks at least taken in the first round, the likelihood is that someone trades from the second back into the first. Seattle would be a potential team to watch for that.”

Liberty’s Malik Willis or Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder could be potential targets at that spot for the Colts—in such a theoretical draft day maneuver.

That being said, in what’s been regarded as a weaker quarterback draft class and with veteran starter Matt Ryan already in the fold as at least a projected two-year stopgap (and without a first round pick at their disposal), such a move feels like it may be realistically a year too early for the Colts—especially with a much greater positional need at wide receiver and elsewhere on the roster.

It’s not completely out of the question, but it would still be a bit surprising to see the Colts trade up and take a quarterback—for what may be more of a luxury pick for the franchise, at least ahead of the 2022 season. 2023 granted, is fair game.