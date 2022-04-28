When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

It’s nearly here. The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, and the Indianapolis Colts currently have seven picks to round out the roster. It has been widely discussed that the biggest immediate needs are on offense — with most expecting Chris Ballard to address wide receiver, the offensive line, and tight end at some point in the Draft. Matt Ryan joined a team that has used nearly all of its offseason resources to bolster the defensive side of the ball.

See below for all the ways to watch the NFL Draft. You’ll find dates and times, channels and streaming, and links out to some of our coverage, so keep this one open the next few days if you need the reminder.

Dates & times

The draft kicks off tonight, Thursday, April 28, beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and will feature the first round. Day two will bring rounds two and three and begins Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. EST. Things end on Saturday, April 30, with coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EST for what I can only describe as a very long day.

If you’re wondering when things will wrap up, the first two days of the draft are generally over a little before midnight, while 6-7 p.m. EST is a good bet for day three.

Channel & streaming

You’ll be able to watch on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network, which will all be broadcasting the entire NFL Draft. It’s basically just down to who which analysts you find more insightful or entertaining, or which broadcast has the slights edge to tipping off the next pick. If you don’t have cable you’ll want to turn the channel to your local ABC affiliate.

The ESPN app and NFL Mobile app will also allow you to stream the draft live if you’re on a mobile device or, like me, you’re planning to stream the festivities from a console. fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV should also all offer live streams if you have one of those.

