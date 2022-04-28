Indianapolis Colts 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

While the Indianapolis Colts don’t currently have a pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, a lot of things change when the festivities begin.

Chris Ballard has more frequently traded back than he has traded up, erring on the side of getting more shots at hitting on a player than on using team assets to go all-in on a specific player. However, it was a trade up in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft that landed Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis after Michael Pittman Jr. joined the franchise earlier in the second round.

There is an obvious need for Ballard to find the team’s long-term solution at quarterback but this group has been often described as weaker than most. Does it make sense to use limited draft resources on the quarterback position unless Ballard honestly believes the player is a future difference-maker or long-term answer?

No matter how it goes, we’ll update the Colts community with picks and trades as they come in. The entire writing team may contribute throughout the next three days when players or transactions that impact the Colts come through. In the meantime, there will be a live stream of Colts-specific national and local writers to follow in the stream below.

Happy NFL Draft Day!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook for all your draft and post-draft daily fantasy and betting needs!