Colts Franchise LT Great Anthony Castonzo to Announce the Team’s 2nd Round Pick in NFL Draft

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indianapolis Colts former franchise left tackle great Anthony Castonzo will announce the team’s second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft—which is currently slated for the 42nd overall pick on ‘Day 2’ (Friday evening):

NFL legends and active players will announce various selections in Las Vegas. Below is the list of players scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year’s NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/4fuun3t4OB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

Originally a 2011 first round pick of the Colts, the longtime blindside bookend made 144 career starts for Indianapolis during 10 NFL seasons—as consistently one of the better starting left tackles in all of football (and should’ve earned at least one Pro Bowl nod).

He recently retired in 2020 and remains a potential candidate for the Colts franchise’s illustrious ‘Ring of Honor’ some day—as a true blue ‘Horseshoe guy’ through and through.

Hopefully, some good karma comes with Castonzo’s announcing of the Colts currently earliest projected pick—and who knows, a new franchise left tackle isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility either (although those clearly hoping for a wide receiver may lament).