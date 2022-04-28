Four Projected 2nd Round WR Targets for the Colts During the 2022 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t currently set to select a top rookie until the 42nd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, which is on ‘Day 2’ during Friday evening (7 PM EST).
That being, there are a number of highly touted wide receiver prospects—in what’s been regarded as a very deep class this year, and such a selection would certainly fill a critical positional need for the Colts going forward.
With that being said, here are the ‘four horseman’ that could pique the Colts’ potential interest. Each talented wideout would provide veteran quarterback Matt Ryan another weapon in the passing game and another playmaker offensively collectively for Indy.
For any one of them, you may not be hard pressed to see Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard call in his draft card rather quickly:
Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 195 pounds
Class: Junior
Arms: 31”
Forty Time: 4.41
Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 7.49
2021 Stats: 95 receptions for 1,292 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 10 touchdown receptions during 12 starts.
Accolades: 2x First-Team All-MAC (2020, 2021), 2nd-Team All-MAC (2019)
The Buzz:
Skyy Moore isn’t getting out of the 2nd round. The tape is too good and he can fly.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 3, 2022
100%. I put Skyy Moore at WR9 in my rankings and it still felt too low. https://t.co/o0oeEI1ruX— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2022
Skyy Moore and his releases pic.twitter.com/F4fremzsLG— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 27, 2022
Skyy Moore was outstanding. Really impressed with his workout today. Strong hands, plenty of range outside of the strike zone, sudden as a route runner, and ran an unofficial 4.39 forty.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 4, 2022
Skyy Moore—No. 55 on my big board and the draft crush of @timeforjeffrey—"dominated" interviews, according to a few teams I've talked to.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 7, 2022
His workouts were pretty damn good too. Starting to think he won't get out of the 2nd round
George Pickens, Georgia
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 195 pounds
Class: Junior
Arms: 32 3/8”
Forty Time: 4.47
Vertical Jump: 33 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.37
2021 Stats: 5 receptions for 107 receiving yards (21.4 ypr. avg.) during 4 games [*suffered a torn ACL during spring of 2021 team practices but returned late this past season].
Accolades: CFP National Champion (2021)
The Buzz:
If in three years George Pickens is the best WR from this draft class, I won't be surprised.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 24, 2022
Some of that of course depends on where he lands (it does for everyone), but his ability is WR1 material.
George Pickens has some pop in those mitts! pic.twitter.com/ptwbmqoWHJ— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 14, 2022
#UGA WR George Pickens is one player that I’m fascinated by. Special down the field hand-eye coordination, ball tracking ability, and a twitchy route runner underneath. If he can go to an aggressive offense, he has WR1 traits.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 11, 2022
Shouldn’t get outside of the top-45 picks.
All aboard the George Pickens hype train pic.twitter.com/K1Pmo0dKR9— PFF (@PFF) April 21, 2022
Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 211 pounds
Year: Senior
Arms: 33”
Forty Time: 4.41
Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.82
2021 Stats: 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 14 starts.
Accolades: 2nd-Team All-AAC (2021)
The Buzz:
Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) is my WR12 but ranked 71 overall. I think he'll be a rookie WR3 starter.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2022
Fantastic athletic ability (4.41 - 40.5" vert - 4.28 SS) shows up on tape. Excellent vertical stretch WR. Uses size well to post-up corners on intermediate routes.
#Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 27, 2022
6-foot-3, 208
Caught six passes for 144 yards vs. Notre Dame.
Can see the vertical stretch ability here (bottom of the screen). And the set-up, quick move to beat press.@NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/QZ4c0Lc3Mv
This one surprised me a bit, but after watching the tape, I'm on board with it. By popular demand: Alec Pierce.— Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) March 31, 2022
Exceptional size, but also a good route runner with a release package and efficient footwork. Explosive, fast enough to stack, superb hands and instincts. Good player! pic.twitter.com/PPDtqQHZJS
Alec Pierce has been really good vs press but this freshman corner from UCF Brandon Adams (6’3” 180) has been giving Pierce fits off the line. So how do you counter that? Here’s how.. pic.twitter.com/UYClNeZrys— CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) April 23, 2022
WR Alec Pierce (@ajpierce00). Big, fast, & strong outside receiver who had breakout year in 2021. Good beating press, getting vertical separation, and making athletic plays on the ball. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/rvRL9JhAml— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 31, 2021
Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 208 pounds
Year: Senior
Arms: 32 1/2”
Forty Time: 4.36
Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10.0
2021 Stats: 43 receptions for 801 receiving yards (18.6 ypr. avg.) and 7 touchdown receptions during 12 starts
Accolades: 4x FCS Champion (2017-21), 2x First-Team All-MVFC (2020-21), and Second-Team All-MVFC (2019).
The Buzz:
Another solid day for #NDSU WR Christian Watson. He’s every bit of 6-4, strong hands, great body control, and can run to be a bigger WR. His traits shined in red zone drills/periods today. Over the course of three days, he’s been the most consistent receiver here.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 3, 2022
There's no doubt he's raw in areas, but few prospects crushed the pre-draft process like WR Christian Watson.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 29, 2022
Senior Bowl, Combine and now the NDSU pro day:
3-cone: 6.96
Shuttle: 4.19
Bench: 18 reps
Christian Watson— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 4, 2022
6041 208
40-Yard: 4.36
Vertical: 38.5"
Broad Jump: 11’4”
...outstanding workout ✅
...outstanding film ✅
...outstanding kid ✅
Christian Watson— Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) November 2, 2021
Senior WR
6’5 208
Watson was Trey Lance’s top receiver in 2019. He’s a big body vertical threat. Watson consistently averages over 18 ypc.
He’s a name to watch as we enter the draft season. He’s a height, weight, and speed prospect.pic.twitter.com/eHOwv8gFxv
Christian Watson is a 6-5 WR projected to run in the 4.3s. His fluidity to cut & stop is impressive at his size+ brings breakaway speed.— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 18, 2022
Bottom of the screen. Vertical threat forces CB to open hips upfield, cleanly stops down to separate, then check out the move after the catch. pic.twitter.com/veli9H5rHn
Christian Watson:— Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 29, 2022
Alien athlete.
Scored TDs receiving, rushing and returning.
Dad was an NFL player.
Unique deep threat/gadget weapon potential.
Scout said this (via @LanceZierlein): pic.twitter.com/BjDoLOrkrL
