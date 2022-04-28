Four Projected 2nd Round WR Targets for the Colts During the 2022 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t currently set to select a top rookie until the 42nd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, which is on ‘Day 2’ during Friday evening (7 PM EST).

That being, there are a number of highly touted wide receiver prospects—in what’s been regarded as a very deep class this year, and such a selection would certainly fill a critical positional need for the Colts going forward.

With that being said, here are the ‘four horseman’ that could pique the Colts’ potential interest. Each talented wideout would provide veteran quarterback Matt Ryan another weapon in the passing game and another playmaker offensively collectively for Indy.

For any one of them, you may not be hard pressed to see Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard call in his draft card rather quickly:

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 195 pounds

Class: Junior

Arms: 31”

Forty Time: 4.41

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 7.49

2021 Stats: 95 receptions for 1,292 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 10 touchdown receptions during 12 starts.

Accolades: 2x First-Team All-MAC (2020, 2021), 2nd-Team All-MAC (2019)

The Buzz:

Skyy Moore isn’t getting out of the 2nd round. The tape is too good and he can fly. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 3, 2022

100%. I put Skyy Moore at WR9 in my rankings and it still felt too low. https://t.co/o0oeEI1ruX — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2022

Skyy Moore and his releases pic.twitter.com/F4fremzsLG — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 27, 2022

Skyy Moore was outstanding. Really impressed with his workout today. Strong hands, plenty of range outside of the strike zone, sudden as a route runner, and ran an unofficial 4.39 forty. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 4, 2022

Skyy Moore—No. 55 on my big board and the draft crush of @timeforjeffrey—"dominated" interviews, according to a few teams I've talked to.



His workouts were pretty damn good too. Starting to think he won't get out of the 2nd round — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 7, 2022

George Pickens, Georgia

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 195 pounds

Class: Junior

Arms: 32 3/8”

Forty Time: 4.47

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.37

2021 Stats: 5 receptions for 107 receiving yards (21.4 ypr. avg.) during 4 games [*suffered a torn ACL during spring of 2021 team practices but returned late this past season].

Accolades: CFP National Champion (2021)

The Buzz:

If in three years George Pickens is the best WR from this draft class, I won't be surprised.



Some of that of course depends on where he lands (it does for everyone), but his ability is WR1 material. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 24, 2022

George Pickens has some pop in those mitts! pic.twitter.com/ptwbmqoWHJ — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 14, 2022

#UGA WR George Pickens is one player that I’m fascinated by. Special down the field hand-eye coordination, ball tracking ability, and a twitchy route runner underneath. If he can go to an aggressive offense, he has WR1 traits.



Shouldn’t get outside of the top-45 picks. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 11, 2022

All aboard the George Pickens hype train pic.twitter.com/K1Pmo0dKR9 — PFF (@PFF) April 21, 2022

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 211 pounds

Year: Senior

Arms: 33”

Forty Time: 4.41

Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.82

2021 Stats: 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 14 starts.

Accolades: 2nd-Team All-AAC (2021)

The Buzz:

Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) is my WR12 but ranked 71 overall. I think he'll be a rookie WR3 starter.



Fantastic athletic ability (4.41 - 40.5" vert - 4.28 SS) shows up on tape. Excellent vertical stretch WR. Uses size well to post-up corners on intermediate routes. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2022

#Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce



6-foot-3, 208



Caught six passes for 144 yards vs. Notre Dame.



Can see the vertical stretch ability here (bottom of the screen). And the set-up, quick move to beat press.@NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/QZ4c0Lc3Mv — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 27, 2022

This one surprised me a bit, but after watching the tape, I'm on board with it. By popular demand: Alec Pierce.



Exceptional size, but also a good route runner with a release package and efficient footwork. Explosive, fast enough to stack, superb hands and instincts. Good player! pic.twitter.com/PPDtqQHZJS — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) March 31, 2022

Alec Pierce has been really good vs press but this freshman corner from UCF Brandon Adams (6’3” 180) has been giving Pierce fits off the line. So how do you counter that? Here’s how.. pic.twitter.com/UYClNeZrys — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) April 23, 2022

WR Alec Pierce (@ajpierce00). Big, fast, & strong outside receiver who had breakout year in 2021. Good beating press, getting vertical separation, and making athletic plays on the ball. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/rvRL9JhAml — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 31, 2021

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 208 pounds

Year: Senior

Arms: 32 1/2”

Forty Time: 4.36

Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10.0

2021 Stats: 43 receptions for 801 receiving yards (18.6 ypr. avg.) and 7 touchdown receptions during 12 starts

Accolades: 4x FCS Champion (2017-21), 2x First-Team All-MVFC (2020-21), and Second-Team All-MVFC (2019).

The Buzz:

Another solid day for #NDSU WR Christian Watson. He’s every bit of 6-4, strong hands, great body control, and can run to be a bigger WR. His traits shined in red zone drills/periods today. Over the course of three days, he’s been the most consistent receiver here. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 3, 2022

There's no doubt he's raw in areas, but few prospects crushed the pre-draft process like WR Christian Watson.



Senior Bowl, Combine and now the NDSU pro day:

3-cone: 6.96

Shuttle: 4.19

Bench: 18 reps — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 29, 2022

Christian Watson



6041 208

40-Yard: 4.36

Vertical: 38.5"

Broad Jump: 11’4”



...outstanding workout ✅

...outstanding film ✅

...outstanding kid ✅ — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 4, 2022

Christian Watson



Senior WR



6’5 208



Watson was Trey Lance’s top receiver in 2019. He’s a big body vertical threat. Watson consistently averages over 18 ypc.



He’s a name to watch as we enter the draft season. He’s a height, weight, and speed prospect.pic.twitter.com/eHOwv8gFxv — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) November 2, 2021

Christian Watson is a 6-5 WR projected to run in the 4.3s. His fluidity to cut & stop is impressive at his size+ brings breakaway speed.



Bottom of the screen. Vertical threat forces CB to open hips upfield, cleanly stops down to separate, then check out the move after the catch. pic.twitter.com/veli9H5rHn — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 18, 2022