Four Projected 2nd Round WR Targets for the Colts During the 2022 NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Western Michigan at Pitt Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t currently set to select a top rookie until the 42nd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, which is on ‘Day 2’ during Friday evening (7 PM EST).

That being, there are a number of highly touted wide receiver prospects—in what’s been regarded as a very deep class this year, and such a selection would certainly fill a critical positional need for the Colts going forward.

With that being said, here are the ‘four horseman’ that could pique the Colts’ potential interest. Each talented wideout would provide veteran quarterback Matt Ryan another weapon in the passing game and another playmaker offensively collectively for Indy.

For any one of them, you may not be hard pressed to see Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard call in his draft card rather quickly:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Western Michigan at Pitt Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 195 pounds

Class: Junior

Arms: 31”

Forty Time: 4.41

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 7.49

2021 Stats: 95 receptions for 1,292 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 10 touchdown receptions during 12 starts.

Accolades: 2x First-Team All-MAC (2020, 2021), 2nd-Team All-MAC (2019)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Cincinnati v Georgia Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

George Pickens, Georgia

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 195 pounds

Class: Junior

Arms: 32 3/8”

Forty Time: 4.47

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.37

2021 Stats: 5 receptions for 107 receiving yards (21.4 ypr. avg.) during 4 games [*suffered a torn ACL during spring of 2021 team practices but returned late this past season].

Accolades: CFP National Champion (2021)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Tulsa at Cincinnati Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 211 pounds

Year: Senior

Arms: 33”

Forty Time: 4.41

Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.82

2021 Stats: 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 14 starts.

Accolades: 2nd-Team All-AAC (2021)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 208 pounds

Year: Senior

Arms: 32 1/2”

Forty Time: 4.36

Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10.0

2021 Stats: 43 receptions for 801 receiving yards (18.6 ypr. avg.) and 7 touchdown receptions during 12 starts

Accolades: 4x FCS Champion (2017-21), 2x First-Team All-MVFC (2020-21), and Second-Team All-MVFC (2019).

