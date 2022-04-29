Best Available ‘Day 2’ Prospects for Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are coming up in the 2022 NFL Draft’s pecking order with the 42nd overall pick to make their first selection (and also have a third round pick, #73)—and here are some of the best remaining options headed into ‘Day 2’:

Skyy Moore, WR Western Michigan

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 195 pounds

Class: Junior

Arms: 31”

Forty Time: 4.41

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 7.49

2021 Stats: 95 receptions for 1,292 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 10 touchdown receptions during 12 starts.

Accolades: 2x First-Team All-MAC (2020, 2021), 2nd-Team All-MAC (2019)

The Buzz:

Skyy Moore isn’t getting out of the 2nd round. The tape is too good and he can fly. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 3, 2022

100%. I put Skyy Moore at WR9 in my rankings and it still felt too low. https://t.co/o0oeEI1ruX — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2022

Skyy Moore and his releases pic.twitter.com/F4fremzsLG — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 27, 2022

Skyy Moore was outstanding. Really impressed with his workout today. Strong hands, plenty of range outside of the strike zone, sudden as a route runner, and ran an unofficial 4.39 forty. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 4, 2022

David Ojabo, Edge Michigan

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 250 pounds

Class: Junior

Arms: 33 1/2”

Forty Time: 4.55

Vertical Jump: 35 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.35

2021 Stats: 35 tackles (24 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, 3 passes defensed, 5 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during 13 starts.

Accolades: Second-Team All-American (2021), First-Team All-Big Ten (2021)

The Buzz:

Terrible news for one of the top pass rushers in the draft.



Last year, Dayo Odeyingbo tore his Achilles in January and still ended up as a second-round pick. Will be interesting to see where Ojabo is selected. https://t.co/Gknjgm6kxP — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 19, 2022

#Michigan EDGE David Ojabo doesn't really know what he's doing yet - and he's still a beast.



So much speed and twitch for a 250-pounder. This guy has sky high upside with his traits. He will have an NFL decision to make in 2 months. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 30, 2021

George Pickens, WR Georgia

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 195 pounds

Class: Junior

Arms: 32 3/8”

Forty Time: 4.47

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.37

2021 Stats: 5 receptions for 107 receiving yards (21.4 ypr. avg.) during 4 games [*suffered a torn ACL during spring of 2021 team practices but returned late this past season].

Accolades: CFP National Champion (2021)

The Buzz:

If in three years George Pickens is the best WR from this draft class, I won't be surprised.



Some of that of course depends on where he lands (it does for everyone), but his ability is WR1 material. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 24, 2022

George Pickens has some pop in those mitts! pic.twitter.com/ptwbmqoWHJ — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 14, 2022

#UGA WR George Pickens is one player that I’m fascinated by. Special down the field hand-eye coordination, ball tracking ability, and a twitchy route runner underneath. If he can go to an aggressive offense, he has WR1 traits.



Shouldn’t get outside of the top-45 picks. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 11, 2022

Alec Pierce, WR Cincinnati

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 211 pounds

Year: Senior

Arms: 33”

Forty Time: 4.41

Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.82

2021 Stats: 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 14 starts.

Accolades: 2nd-Team All-AAC (2021)

The Buzz:

Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) is my WR12 but ranked 71 overall. I think he'll be a rookie WR3 starter.



Fantastic athletic ability (4.41 - 40.5" vert - 4.28 SS) shows up on tape. Excellent vertical stretch WR. Uses size well to post-up corners on intermediate routes. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2022

#Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce



6-foot-3, 208



Caught six passes for 144 yards vs. Notre Dame.



Can see the vertical stretch ability here (bottom of the screen). And the set-up, quick move to beat press.@NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/QZ4c0Lc3Mv — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 27, 2022

This one surprised me a bit, but after watching the tape, I'm on board with it. By popular demand: Alec Pierce.



Exceptional size, but also a good route runner with a release package and efficient footwork. Explosive, fast enough to stack, superb hands and instincts. Good player! pic.twitter.com/PPDtqQHZJS — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) March 31, 2022

Alec Pierce has been really good vs press but this freshman corner from UCF Brandon Adams (6’3” 180) has been giving Pierce fits off the line. So how do you counter that? Here’s how.. pic.twitter.com/UYClNeZrys — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) April 23, 2022

Bernhard Raimann, OT Central Michigan

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 303 pounds

Class: Senior

Arms: 32 7’8”

Forty Time: 5.05

Vertical Jump: 30.5

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.87

2021 Stats: 12 starts at left tackle

Accolades: First-Team All-MAC (2021)

The Buzz:

CMU OT Bernhard Raimann is someone I could see the #Colts targeting to replace Eric Fisher. Not the biggest dude at 300 lbs, but he's quick, nasty, and tough.



Excited to see him at the @seniorbowl — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 19, 2022

Here are a couple of comparisons that I feel really good about so far in this OL class:



Max Mitchell - James Hurst

Ed Ingram - Jonah Jackson

Dohnovan West - Kendrick Green

Lecitus Smith - Nate Davis

Bernhard Raimann - Jake Matthews pic.twitter.com/pVNw3QqZug — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 18, 2022

Central Michigan OT Bernard Raimann is a fascinating prospect that is somewhat of a tricky valuation, but his film is extremely impressive and I'm stoked to see him in Mobile. Right now I have him as OT4.



Summary & full report linked: https://t.co/h0HiKj9igB pic.twitter.com/7KVuRy2VSY — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 10, 2022

Bernhard Raimann punishing a jumper… Those are the rules! @BrandonThornNFL pic.twitter.com/GdwTUpeARX — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 28, 2021

Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 211 pounds

Class: Senior

Arms: 32 3/4”

Forty Time: 4.52

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.62

2021 Stats: Completed 251 of 387 throws (64.9%) for 3,334 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions during 14 starts.

Accolades: 2x AAC Offensive Player of the Year (2020-21), 2x First-Team All-AAC (2020-21), AAC Rookie of the Year (2018)

The Buzz:

There's a lot to like with #Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder as an NFL prospect. Size, athleticism, arm strength. Just needs better consistency snap-to-snap.



Ridder today in 1st half: 12-for-17, 122 pass yds, 56 rush yds, 3 total TDs — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 7, 2020

Desmond Ridder is one of the most intriguing QB prospects in the country



6’4 215 Junior

Athletic, Light on Feet

Accurate - Touch/Velocity

Arm Angles/Creative

Throws on Run

Out of Structure Plays pic.twitter.com/eZOYarDWKh — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 4, 2020

Really impressive first half for Desmond Ridder. Showed off his touch down-the-field, ball placement to all levels, and mobility to create.



• 12-for-15, 243 yards, 2 TDs



• New AAC career record holder for total yards, TDs, and set a new program record for all-time TDs. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 26, 2021

Christian Watson, WR North Dakota State

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 208 pounds

Year: Senior

Arms: 32 1/2”

Forty Time: 4.36

Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10.0

2021 Stats: 43 receptions for 801 receiving yards (18.6 ypr. avg.) and 7 touchdown receptions during 12 starts

Accolades: 4x FCS Champion (2017-21), 2x First-Team All-MVFC (2020-21), and Second-Team All-MVFC (2019).

The Buzz:

Another solid day for #NDSU WR Christian Watson. He’s every bit of 6-4, strong hands, great body control, and can run to be a bigger WR. His traits shined in red zone drills/periods today. Over the course of three days, he’s been the most consistent receiver here. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 3, 2022

There's no doubt he's raw in areas, but few prospects crushed the pre-draft process like WR Christian Watson.



Senior Bowl, Combine and now the NDSU pro day:

3-cone: 6.96

Shuttle: 4.19

Bench: 18 reps — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 29, 2022

Christian Watson



6041 208

40-Yard: 4.36

Vertical: 38.5"

Broad Jump: 11’4”



...outstanding workout ✅

...outstanding film ✅

...outstanding kid ✅ — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 4, 2022

Christian Watson



Senior WR



6’5 208



Watson was Trey Lance’s top receiver in 2019. He’s a big body vertical threat. Watson consistently averages over 18 ypc.



He’s a name to watch as we enter the draft season. He’s a height, weight, and speed prospect.pic.twitter.com/eHOwv8gFxv — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) November 2, 2021

Christian Watson is a 6-5 WR projected to run in the 4.3s. His fluidity to cut & stop is impressive at his size+ brings breakaway speed.



Bottom of the screen. Vertical threat forces CB to open hips upfield, cleanly stops down to separate, then check out the move after the catch. pic.twitter.com/veli9H5rHn — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 18, 2022

Malik Willis, QB Liberty

Height: 6’0.5”

Weight: 219 punds

Class: R-Junior

Arms: 31 3/4”

Forty Time: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: N/A

2021 Stats: Willis completed 207 of 339 throws (61.1%) for 2,857 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during 13 starts.

Accolades: Dudley Award (2020)

The Buzz:

Elusive in Open Field ✅

Sudden Athlete ✅

Escapability ✅



QB Malik Willis pic.twitter.com/KLcGJMfrcy — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) June 15, 2021

I’ve never seen a QB complete a forward pitch 20 yards in the air…until this weekend. #Liberty QB Malik Willis is a complex evaluation and he seems to do something unique every game. pic.twitter.com/uTA0C7tTKf — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 25, 2021

Malik Willis has an easy, fast throwing motion with a whole lot of zip behind it. Accuracy has been a little off here early but his arm talent is the best of this QB group. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 1, 2022

Jelani Woods, TE Virginia

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 259 pounds

Class: R-Senior

Arms: 34 1/8”

Forty Time: 4.61

Vertical Jump: *37 1/2”

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10

2021 Stats: 44 receptions for 598 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 11 starts.

Accolades: First-Team All-ACC (2021)

The Buzz:

The Jelani Woods experience pic.twitter.com/isUNDZI9Xl — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 25, 2022

Virginia TE Jelani Woods would be such a good fit for the #Packers to replace Marcedes Lewis as the Y-TE



Remember he was at Oklahoma St for 3yrs before UVA. And his life was similar to Lewis in GB - all blocking and pass pro! Rarely given any looks or targets so he transferred pic.twitter.com/IfW1E3fGYa — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 23, 2022

Jelani Woods with an official 4.61 40-yard dash.



Large, rangy target. Over 70% of his receptions in 2021 resulted in a 1st down or TD. Physical blocker (zero penalties last season). He's one of the top-10 best TEs in this class. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2022

Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox in the same offense or we riot — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 21, 2022

watching the virginia offense is bewildering: There's Jelani Woods, who is somehow a bigger human being than Mo Alie-Cox and wears #0, a 6-foot-4 WR who wears #99 (ffs) and takes handoffs from the backfield. and their QB is left handed — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) April 13, 2022

Tariq Woolen, CB UTSA

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Senior

Arms: 33 5/8”

Forty Time: 4.26

Vertical Jump: 42 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10.0

2021 Stats: 25 tackles (17 solo), an interception, and 5 passes defensed during 9 starts.

Accolades: N/A

The Buzz:

#UTSA CB Tariq Woolen was my winner at CB this week at the Senior Bowl.



6033, 205, 33.5” arms. Clocked 22.45 MPH (⁦@ZebraTechnology⁩) and looked controlled/fluid in drills.



My SB winners at every position: https://t.co/VvNMnMSYNv pic.twitter.com/abEfgq4Svb — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 5, 2022

No you’re not dreaming, Tariq Woolen is a STUD @UTSAFTBL pic.twitter.com/w28ruO0xTf — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 22, 2022