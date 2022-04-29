Best Available ‘Day 2’ Prospects for Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are coming up in the 2022 NFL Draft’s pecking order with the 42nd overall pick to make their first selection (and also have a third round pick, #73)—and here are some of the best remaining options headed into ‘Day 2’:
Skyy Moore, WR Western Michigan
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 195 pounds
Class: Junior
Arms: 31”
Forty Time: 4.41
Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 7.49
2021 Stats: 95 receptions for 1,292 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 10 touchdown receptions during 12 starts.
Accolades: 2x First-Team All-MAC (2020, 2021), 2nd-Team All-MAC (2019)
The Buzz:
Skyy Moore isn’t getting out of the 2nd round. The tape is too good and he can fly.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 3, 2022
100%. I put Skyy Moore at WR9 in my rankings and it still felt too low. https://t.co/o0oeEI1ruX— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2022
Skyy Moore and his releases pic.twitter.com/F4fremzsLG— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 27, 2022
Skyy Moore was outstanding. Really impressed with his workout today. Strong hands, plenty of range outside of the strike zone, sudden as a route runner, and ran an unofficial 4.39 forty.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 4, 2022
David Ojabo, Edge Michigan
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 250 pounds
Class: Junior
Arms: 33 1/2”
Forty Time: 4.55
Vertical Jump: 35 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.35
2021 Stats: 35 tackles (24 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, 3 passes defensed, 5 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during 13 starts.
Accolades: Second-Team All-American (2021), First-Team All-Big Ten (2021)
The Buzz:
Terrible news for one of the top pass rushers in the draft.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 19, 2022
Last year, Dayo Odeyingbo tore his Achilles in January and still ended up as a second-round pick. Will be interesting to see where Ojabo is selected. https://t.co/Gknjgm6kxP
#Michigan EDGE David Ojabo doesn't really know what he's doing yet - and he's still a beast.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 30, 2021
So much speed and twitch for a 250-pounder. This guy has sky high upside with his traits. He will have an NFL decision to make in 2 months.
David Ojabo’s ability is next level 〽️@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/huCskQhOY9— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 6, 2022
George Pickens, WR Georgia
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 195 pounds
Class: Junior
Arms: 32 3/8”
Forty Time: 4.47
Vertical Jump: 33 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.37
2021 Stats: 5 receptions for 107 receiving yards (21.4 ypr. avg.) during 4 games [*suffered a torn ACL during spring of 2021 team practices but returned late this past season].
Accolades: CFP National Champion (2021)
The Buzz:
If in three years George Pickens is the best WR from this draft class, I won't be surprised.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 24, 2022
Some of that of course depends on where he lands (it does for everyone), but his ability is WR1 material.
George Pickens has some pop in those mitts! pic.twitter.com/ptwbmqoWHJ— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 14, 2022
#UGA WR George Pickens is one player that I’m fascinated by. Special down the field hand-eye coordination, ball tracking ability, and a twitchy route runner underneath. If he can go to an aggressive offense, he has WR1 traits.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 11, 2022
Shouldn’t get outside of the top-45 picks.
Alec Pierce, WR Cincinnati
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 211 pounds
Year: Senior
Arms: 33”
Forty Time: 4.41
Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.82
2021 Stats: 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 14 starts.
Accolades: 2nd-Team All-AAC (2021)
The Buzz:
Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) is my WR12 but ranked 71 overall. I think he'll be a rookie WR3 starter.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2022
Fantastic athletic ability (4.41 - 40.5" vert - 4.28 SS) shows up on tape. Excellent vertical stretch WR. Uses size well to post-up corners on intermediate routes.
#Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 27, 2022
6-foot-3, 208
Caught six passes for 144 yards vs. Notre Dame.
Can see the vertical stretch ability here (bottom of the screen). And the set-up, quick move to beat press.@NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/QZ4c0Lc3Mv
This one surprised me a bit, but after watching the tape, I'm on board with it. By popular demand: Alec Pierce.— Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) March 31, 2022
Exceptional size, but also a good route runner with a release package and efficient footwork. Explosive, fast enough to stack, superb hands and instincts. Good player! pic.twitter.com/PPDtqQHZJS
Alec Pierce has been really good vs press but this freshman corner from UCF Brandon Adams (6’3” 180) has been giving Pierce fits off the line. So how do you counter that? Here’s how.. pic.twitter.com/UYClNeZrys— CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) April 23, 2022
Bernhard Raimann, OT Central Michigan
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 303 pounds
Class: Senior
Arms: 32 7’8”
Forty Time: 5.05
Vertical Jump: 30.5
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.87
2021 Stats: 12 starts at left tackle
Accolades: First-Team All-MAC (2021)
The Buzz:
CMU OT Bernhard Raimann is someone I could see the #Colts targeting to replace Eric Fisher. Not the biggest dude at 300 lbs, but he's quick, nasty, and tough.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 19, 2022
Excited to see him at the @seniorbowl
Here are a couple of comparisons that I feel really good about so far in this OL class:— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 18, 2022
Max Mitchell - James Hurst
Ed Ingram - Jonah Jackson
Dohnovan West - Kendrick Green
Lecitus Smith - Nate Davis
Bernhard Raimann - Jake Matthews pic.twitter.com/pVNw3QqZug
Central Michigan OT Bernard Raimann is a fascinating prospect that is somewhat of a tricky valuation, but his film is extremely impressive and I'm stoked to see him in Mobile. Right now I have him as OT4.— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 10, 2022
Summary & full report linked: https://t.co/h0HiKj9igB pic.twitter.com/7KVuRy2VSY
Bernhard Raimann punishing a jumper… Those are the rules! @BrandonThornNFL pic.twitter.com/GdwTUpeARX— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 28, 2021
Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 211 pounds
Class: Senior
Arms: 32 3/4”
Forty Time: 4.52
Vertical Jump: 36 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.62
2021 Stats: Completed 251 of 387 throws (64.9%) for 3,334 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions during 14 starts.
Accolades: 2x AAC Offensive Player of the Year (2020-21), 2x First-Team All-AAC (2020-21), AAC Rookie of the Year (2018)
The Buzz:
There's a lot to like with #Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder as an NFL prospect. Size, athleticism, arm strength. Just needs better consistency snap-to-snap.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 7, 2020
Ridder today in 1st half: 12-for-17, 122 pass yds, 56 rush yds, 3 total TDs
Desmond Ridder is one of the most intriguing QB prospects in the country— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 4, 2020
6’4 215 Junior
Athletic, Light on Feet
Accurate - Touch/Velocity
Arm Angles/Creative
Throws on Run
Out of Structure Plays pic.twitter.com/eZOYarDWKh
Really impressive first half for Desmond Ridder. Showed off his touch down-the-field, ball placement to all levels, and mobility to create.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 26, 2021
• 12-for-15, 243 yards, 2 TDs
• New AAC career record holder for total yards, TDs, and set a new program record for all-time TDs.
Christian Watson, WR North Dakota State
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 208 pounds
Year: Senior
Arms: 32 1/2”
Forty Time: 4.36
Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10.0
2021 Stats: 43 receptions for 801 receiving yards (18.6 ypr. avg.) and 7 touchdown receptions during 12 starts
Accolades: 4x FCS Champion (2017-21), 2x First-Team All-MVFC (2020-21), and Second-Team All-MVFC (2019).
The Buzz:
Another solid day for #NDSU WR Christian Watson. He’s every bit of 6-4, strong hands, great body control, and can run to be a bigger WR. His traits shined in red zone drills/periods today. Over the course of three days, he’s been the most consistent receiver here.— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 3, 2022
There's no doubt he's raw in areas, but few prospects crushed the pre-draft process like WR Christian Watson.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 29, 2022
Senior Bowl, Combine and now the NDSU pro day:
3-cone: 6.96
Shuttle: 4.19
Bench: 18 reps
Christian Watson— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 4, 2022
6041 208
40-Yard: 4.36
Vertical: 38.5"
Broad Jump: 11’4”
...outstanding workout ✅
...outstanding film ✅
...outstanding kid ✅
Christian Watson— Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) November 2, 2021
Senior WR
6’5 208
Watson was Trey Lance’s top receiver in 2019. He’s a big body vertical threat. Watson consistently averages over 18 ypc.
He’s a name to watch as we enter the draft season. He’s a height, weight, and speed prospect.pic.twitter.com/eHOwv8gFxv
Christian Watson is a 6-5 WR projected to run in the 4.3s. His fluidity to cut & stop is impressive at his size+ brings breakaway speed.— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 18, 2022
Bottom of the screen. Vertical threat forces CB to open hips upfield, cleanly stops down to separate, then check out the move after the catch. pic.twitter.com/veli9H5rHn
Malik Willis, QB Liberty
Height: 6’0.5”
Weight: 219 punds
Class: R-Junior
Arms: 31 3/4”
Forty Time: N/A
Vertical Jump: N/A
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: N/A
2021 Stats: Willis completed 207 of 339 throws (61.1%) for 2,857 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during 13 starts.
Accolades: Dudley Award (2020)
The Buzz:
Elusive in Open Field ✅— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) June 15, 2021
Sudden Athlete ✅
Escapability ✅
QB Malik Willis pic.twitter.com/KLcGJMfrcy
I’ve never seen a QB complete a forward pitch 20 yards in the air…until this weekend. #Liberty QB Malik Willis is a complex evaluation and he seems to do something unique every game. pic.twitter.com/uTA0C7tTKf— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 25, 2021
Malik Willis has an easy, fast throwing motion with a whole lot of zip behind it. Accuracy has been a little off here early but his arm talent is the best of this QB group.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 1, 2022
Jelani Woods, TE Virginia
Height: 6’7”
Weight: 259 pounds
Class: R-Senior
Arms: 34 1/8”
Forty Time: 4.61
Vertical Jump: *37 1/2”
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10
2021 Stats: 44 receptions for 598 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 11 starts.
Accolades: First-Team All-ACC (2021)
The Buzz:
The Jelani Woods experience pic.twitter.com/isUNDZI9Xl— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 25, 2022
Virginia TE Jelani Woods would be such a good fit for the #Packers to replace Marcedes Lewis as the Y-TE— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 23, 2022
Remember he was at Oklahoma St for 3yrs before UVA. And his life was similar to Lewis in GB - all blocking and pass pro! Rarely given any looks or targets so he transferred pic.twitter.com/IfW1E3fGYa
Jelani Woods with an official 4.61 40-yard dash.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2022
Large, rangy target. Over 70% of his receptions in 2021 resulted in a 1st down or TD. Physical blocker (zero penalties last season). He's one of the top-10 best TEs in this class.
Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox in the same offense or we riot— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 21, 2022
watching the virginia offense is bewildering: There's Jelani Woods, who is somehow a bigger human being than Mo Alie-Cox and wears #0, a 6-foot-4 WR who wears #99 (ffs) and takes handoffs from the backfield. and their QB is left handed— Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) April 13, 2022
Tariq Woolen, CB UTSA
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 205 pounds
Class: Senior
Arms: 33 5/8”
Forty Time: 4.26
Vertical Jump: 42 inches
RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10.0
2021 Stats: 25 tackles (17 solo), an interception, and 5 passes defensed during 9 starts.
Accolades: N/A
The Buzz:
#UTSA CB Tariq Woolen was my winner at CB this week at the Senior Bowl.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 5, 2022
6033, 205, 33.5” arms. Clocked 22.45 MPH (@ZebraTechnology) and looked controlled/fluid in drills.
My SB winners at every position: https://t.co/VvNMnMSYNv pic.twitter.com/abEfgq4Svb
No you’re not dreaming, Tariq Woolen is a STUD @UTSAFTBL pic.twitter.com/w28ruO0xTf— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 22, 2022
Not only was UTSA’s Tariq Woolen fastest player in Mobile this week, his max speed of 22.45 mph is best since @ZebraTechnology has been providing data for @seniorbowl. Been plenty of 4.3 guys in Mobile. Will @_Tariqwoolen hit 4.2’s? #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ #BestoftheBest pic.twitter.com/V7B1A8AqlG— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 5, 2022
