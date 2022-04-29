 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best Available ‘Day 2’ Prospects for Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
SEC Championship - Georgia v LSU Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are coming up in the 2022 NFL Draft’s pecking order with the 42nd overall pick to make their first selection (and also have a third round pick, #73)—and here are some of the best remaining options headed into ‘Day 2’:

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Skyy Moore, WR Western Michigan

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 195 pounds

Class: Junior

Arms: 31”

Forty Time: 4.41

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 7.49

2021 Stats: 95 receptions for 1,292 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 10 touchdown receptions during 12 starts.

Accolades: 2x First-Team All-MAC (2020, 2021), 2nd-Team All-MAC (2019)

The Buzz:

Michigan v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

David Ojabo, Edge Michigan

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 250 pounds

Class: Junior

Arms: 33 1/2”

Forty Time: 4.55

Vertical Jump: 35 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.35

2021 Stats: 35 tackles (24 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, 3 passes defensed, 5 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during 13 starts.

Accolades: Second-Team All-American (2021), First-Team All-Big Ten (2021)

The Buzz:

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Georgia vs Alabama Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

George Pickens, WR Georgia

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 195 pounds

Class: Junior

Arms: 32 3/8”

Forty Time: 4.47

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.37

2021 Stats: 5 receptions for 107 receiving yards (21.4 ypr. avg.) during 4 games [*suffered a torn ACL during spring of 2021 team practices but returned late this past season].

Accolades: CFP National Champion (2021)

The Buzz:

NCAA Football: Cincinnati at East Carolina James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Pierce, WR Cincinnati

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 211 pounds

Year: Senior

Arms: 33”

Forty Time: 4.41

Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.82

2021 Stats: 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 14 starts.

Accolades: 2nd-Team All-AAC (2021)

The Buzz:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bernhard Raimann, OT Central Michigan

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 303 pounds

Class: Senior

Arms: 32 7’8”

Forty Time: 5.05

Vertical Jump: 30.5

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.87

2021 Stats: 12 starts at left tackle

Accolades: First-Team All-MAC (2021)

The Buzz:

2021 American Conference Championship - Houston v Cincinnati Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 211 pounds

Class: Senior

Arms: 32 3/4”

Forty Time: 4.52

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 9.62

2021 Stats: Completed 251 of 387 throws (64.9%) for 3,334 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions during 14 starts.

Accolades: 2x AAC Offensive Player of the Year (2020-21), 2x First-Team All-AAC (2020-21), AAC Rookie of the Year (2018)

The Buzz:

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Watson, WR North Dakota State

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 208 pounds

Year: Senior

Arms: 32 1/2”

Forty Time: 4.36

Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10.0

2021 Stats: 43 receptions for 801 receiving yards (18.6 ypr. avg.) and 7 touchdown receptions during 12 starts

Accolades: 4x FCS Champion (2017-21), 2x First-Team All-MVFC (2020-21), and Second-Team All-MVFC (2019).

The Buzz:

LendingTree Bowl - Liberty v Eastern Michigan Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Malik Willis, QB Liberty

Height: 6’0.5”

Weight: 219 punds

Class: R-Junior

Arms: 31 3/4”

Forty Time: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: N/A

2021 Stats: Willis completed 207 of 339 throws (61.1%) for 2,857 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during 13 starts.

Accolades: Dudley Award (2020)

The Buzz:

Texas Tech v Oklahoma State Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Jelani Woods, TE Virginia

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 259 pounds

Class: R-Senior

Arms: 34 1/8”

Forty Time: 4.61

Vertical Jump: *37 1/2”

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10

2021 Stats: 44 receptions for 598 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 11 starts.

Accolades: First-Team All-ACC (2021)

The Buzz:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 05 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tariq Woolen, CB UTSA

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Senior

Arms: 33 5/8”

Forty Time: 4.26

Vertical Jump: 42 inches

RAS [Relative Athletic Score]: 10.0

2021 Stats: 25 tackles (17 solo), an interception, and 5 passes defensed during 9 starts.

Accolades: N/A

The Buzz:

