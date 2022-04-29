Colts podcast: Indy has a lot of options on day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books and it was ... different. There weren’t any dramatic trades early on and the run on offensive linemen and receivers was concerning at first, but the way things played out may end up giving the Colts the kind of board they want heading into round 2.

We recap the first round, the teams in front of the Colts and the players still available in our latest podcast. Topics include:

The fact that the Packers and Chiefs passed on receiver twice in the first round, and how that benefits Indy

The potential for a trade back with QBs like Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder still on the board

The remaining offensive linemen and how they might fit with the Colts

The potential for a surprise pick, especially with players like Nakobe Dean still available

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher