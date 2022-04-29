Colts Trade Down From 42nd Overall Pick For 53rd Overall Pick, Extra 3rd Round Pick in Package From Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts have traded down from the 42nd overall pick—along with their fourth round pick (Pick #122) for the Minnesota Vikings second round pick (Pick #53), third round pick (Pick #77), and sixth round pick (Pick #192):

It sounds like a good deal for the Colts, who gain an additional third round round pick to work with—despite only dropping down 11 spots. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has been no stranger to trading down in drafts in order to acquire additional draft capital.

It’s worth noting that both Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore and Georgia’s George Pickens were on the board for Indianapolis, but the team may be trading down a few spots to ultimately select Cincinnati wideout Alec Pierce—but who knows for sure.