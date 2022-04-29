Colts select Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce with the 53rd overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Cincinnati wideout Alec Pierce with the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — with the team’s first selection so far.

The Colts traded down from the 42nd overall pick and were able to essentially acquire an additional third round pick in the process—while still getting their presumed target, Pierce.

The 6’3”, 211 pound wideout caught 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions—earning 2nd-Team All-AAC honors in 2021. He helped the Bearcats make the 2021 college football playoff.

He ran a 4.41 forty time and has a 40.5 inch vertical jump. His Relative Athletic Score [RAS] was 9.82 out of a maximum 10.0—meaning he’s a physical freak of sorts.

The Colts clearly really liked Pierce throughout the pre-draft evaluation process, as it was speculated they traveled to Cincinnati to further scout him—and not necessarily his teammate, highly touted top quarterback prospect Desmond Ridder.

Pierce is regarded as a big, physical wideout who can get vertical—with ball skills, and should provide some much needed speed on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr. in the starting Colts offense.

He’s also a tenacious blocker on the perimeter in the ground game—for a Colts offense that wants to ‘run the damn ball’ as its identity with NFL First-Team All-Pro Jonathan Taylor.

He should add another playmaking downfield target for veteran starting quarterback Matt Ryan, which had been sorely lacking so far this offseason:

New Colts WR Alec Pierce in #ReceptionPerception:



- Vertical receiver who also wins on slants

- 71.8% success rate vs. man coverage

- Wrote that he reminds me of the incorrect evaluation many had on DK Metcalf coming into the NFL.https://t.co/TXFkLLSC1h pic.twitter.com/UZcWjJFvUd — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 30, 2022

Alec Pierce is a WR that will produce in the NFL for a long time.



- Really good athlete (9.62 RAS)

- Graded out superb vs single coverage (97.5)

- Gains separation with ease (73.2% open targets)

- Underrated run blocker



Feels like a late 2nd or early 3rd round pick. pic.twitter.com/cJLQv0XWsk — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) April 5, 2022

Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) is my WR12 but ranked 71 overall. I think he'll be a rookie WR3 starter.



Fantastic athletic ability (4.41 - 40.5" vert - 4.28 SS) shows up on tape. Excellent vertical stretch WR. Uses size well to post-up corners on intermediate routes. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2022

This one surprised me a bit, but after watching the tape, I'm on board with it. By popular demand: Alec Pierce.



Exceptional size, but also a good route runner with a release package and efficient footwork. Explosive, fast enough to stack, superb hands and instincts. Good player! pic.twitter.com/PPDtqQHZJS — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) March 31, 2022

Alec Pierce has been really good vs press but this freshman corner from UCF Brandon Adams (6’3” 180) has been giving Pierce fits off the line. So how do you counter that? Here’s how.. pic.twitter.com/UYClNeZrys — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) April 23, 2022

This video is about the CB shooting his outside hand BUT… Best fit for Green Bay Packers? Cincinnati receiver Alec Pierce. Can play field/boundary. Slot. Legit vertical threat. Good route runner. I like him being able to catch on quick with ARod. pic.twitter.com/ONFwv3sv81 — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) April 23, 2022