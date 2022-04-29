 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts Select Virginia TE Jelani Woods with the 73rd Overall Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts selected Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft:

The massive 6’7”, 259 pound tight end caught 44 receptions for 598 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021—earning First-Team All-ACC honors.

Having transferred from Oklahoma State to be featured more with the Cavaliers offensively as a receiving threat, Woods really blossomed during his senior season.

At his large size, he ran a 4.61 forty time and had 24 bench press reps and has drawn pro comparisons to current Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (6’5”, 267 pounds)—except he’s even slightly taller and quicker. He had a pristine RAS of 10.0 out of a maximum of 10.0.

Woods should replace longtime veteran tight end Jack Doyle as the Colts ‘Y’ in-line blocker, who the Colts can feature as both a pass catcher and blocker. Doyle was an invaluable cog of the Indy offense given his versatility as a blocker and sure hands as a pass catcher.

Woods isn’t quite as athletic as he tests and can be a little stiff in his route running, but he moves well for his size, has fairly soft hands, and has the speed to separate down the seam—and he’s a load to bring down in the open field for opposing secondaries.

