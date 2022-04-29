Colts Select Virginia TE Jelani Woods with the 73rd Overall Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft:

The massive 6’7”, 259 pound tight end caught 44 receptions for 598 receiving yards (13.6 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021—earning First-Team All-ACC honors.

Having transferred from Oklahoma State to be featured more with the Cavaliers offensively as a receiving threat, Woods really blossomed during his senior season.

At his large size, he ran a 4.61 forty time and had 24 bench press reps and has drawn pro comparisons to current Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (6’5”, 267 pounds)—except he’s even slightly taller and quicker. He had a pristine RAS of 10.0 out of a maximum of 10.0.

Woods should replace longtime veteran tight end Jack Doyle as the Colts ‘Y’ in-line blocker, who the Colts can feature as both a pass catcher and blocker. Doyle was an invaluable cog of the Indy offense given his versatility as a blocker and sure hands as a pass catcher.

Woods isn’t quite as athletic as he tests and can be a little stiff in his route running, but he moves well for his size, has fairly soft hands, and has the speed to separate down the seam—and he’s a load to bring down in the open field for opposing secondaries.

The Jelani Woods experience pic.twitter.com/isUNDZI9Xl — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 25, 2022

Virginia TE Jelani Woods would be such a good fit for the #Packers to replace Marcedes Lewis as the Y-TE



Remember he was at Oklahoma St for 3yrs before UVA. And his life was similar to Lewis in GB - all blocking and pass pro! Rarely given any looks or targets so he transferred pic.twitter.com/IfW1E3fGYa — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 23, 2022

Jelani Woods with an official 4.61 40-yard dash.



Large, rangy target. Over 70% of his receptions in 2021 resulted in a 1st down or TD. Physical blocker (zero penalties last season). He's one of the top-10 best TEs in this class. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2022

Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox in the same offense or we riot — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 21, 2022