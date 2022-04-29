Colts Select OT Bernhard Raimann With the 77th Overall Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the 77th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

GM Chris Ballard addressed yet another major need for the Colts in selecting Raimann in the third round. Despite being 25-years-old, which is slightly older than most NFL rookies, Raimann has the upside to become the Colts’ long-term answer at left tackle.

Some analysts had Raimann mocked to the Colts in the second round, but Indy was able to grab the 6’6” tackle in the third round.

A former tight end, Raimann switched to tackle and found a great amount of success. Last season, Raimann surrendered just one sack and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 94.6.

Welcome to Indianapolis, Bernhard Raimann!



Last season Raimann had a 94.6 PFF grade pic.twitter.com/dje71NEXVc — PFF IND Colts (@PFF_Colts) April 30, 2022

The Colts did re-sign tackle Matt Pryor earlier this off-season, whom Ballard said would ‘get the first crack’ for the starting left tackle spot. But Raimann could very well challenge Pryor for that spot come training camp.

Being a former tight end, Raimann has the kind of athleticism the Colts typically look for at tackle, which will certainly come in handy with their top-ranked rushing attack.

It’s no secret that Indy’s been in search of a long-term answer at left tackle since Anthony Castonzo’s retirement. Raimann may not start right away, but to get a tackle with his upside in the third round is incredible value for the Colts.