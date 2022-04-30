Colts Podcast: Ballard brings home an incredibly promising group on day 2 of the NFL draft

Chris Ballard showed why he’s a highly respected General Manager in the NFL. After trading back with the Vikings, the Indy GM made moves that not only fit team needs, but presented great value. He grabbed four guys with huge athletic potential that could all be starters in the near future. You can’t ask for much more than that.

We discuss this great day 2 for the Colts on our latest podcast. I was joined by Jared Malott and Chris Shepherd to recap the picks. Topics include:

The non-emphasis but clear alignment with RAS scores with all of these picks

The fit for Alec Pierce and why he probably made more sense than someone like Skyy Moore

The upside and athleticism for Jelani Woods and why he may be an immediate red zone target for Matt Ryan in 2022

The incredible value of getting Bernhard Raimann in round 3 and why being 25 years old as a rookie shouldn’t matter for his position

The surprise trade back into the third to get safety Nick Cross and why his insane athleticism could pay dividends down the road

