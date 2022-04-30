 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts Select DT Eric Johnson With the 159th Overall Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Chris Shepherd
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Missouri State DT Eric Johnson with the 159th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Colts lost six defensive linemen following the 2021 season and prior to the draft had only added Yannick Ngakoue. Depth was sorely needed and Johnson brings a high level of athleticism with him from Missouri State.

A quick analysis I put together on Johnson as a potential target for the Colts leading up to the draft:

Eric Johnson II, DT Missouri State- 9.15 RAS. At 6’4” with 34” arms, Chris Ballard has already raised an eyebrow. Throw in the elite speed and explosion times and you have his attention. Coming from a division two school Johnson will need plenty of time to develop, adding strength (only 11 reps of 225, yikes) and working on his technique but he has the kind of raw tools that you just can’t teach.

The Colts aren’t finished making moves with two picks in the sixth and another in the seventh, there will be plenty more to come.

Here’s a clip of the new DT in town:

And a Baldy breakdown:

