Colts Select TE Andrew Ogletree With the 192nd Overall Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 192nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the Indianapolis Colts selected Andrew Ogletree, tight end, Youngstown State.

After taking Jelani Woods in the third round, Chris Ballard wasn’t done adding to his tight ends room. He added Ogletree, another highly athletic prospect with tremendous upside:

Andrew Ogletree was drafted with pick 192 of round 6 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.36 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 66 out of 1014 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/6mYNOQQs8m #RAS #Colts pic.twitter.com/05b3kKw7l6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Ogletree participated in the Hula Bowl despite not having a ton of production at Youngstown State and the newest Colts tight end looked good:

What a catch from @YoungstownStFB's Andrew Ogletree pic.twitter.com/HaFQHl2jy5 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 15, 2022

The play after his catch, @YoungstownStFB's Andrew Ogletree puts Team Aina up 9-0‼️ pic.twitter.com/IvjC2dKJNP — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 15, 2022

With highlights like these, it’s easy to get excited about a sixth rounder. The Colts have more work to do, with two picks remaining.