Colts Select TE Andrew Ogletree With the 192nd Overall Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Chris Shepherd
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 15 Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 192nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the Indianapolis Colts selected Andrew Ogletree, tight end, Youngstown State.

After taking Jelani Woods in the third round, Chris Ballard wasn’t done adding to his tight ends room. He added Ogletree, another highly athletic prospect with tremendous upside:

Ogletree participated in the Hula Bowl despite not having a ton of production at Youngstown State and the newest Colts tight end looked good:

With highlights like these, it’s easy to get excited about a sixth rounder. The Colts have more work to do, with two picks remaining.

