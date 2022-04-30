Colts Select Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks with the 216th Overall Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Curtis Brooks with the 216th overall pick in the sixth round during the 2022 NFL Draft:

Welcome to Indy, Curtis Brooks! pic.twitter.com/LloelhQZxi — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 30, 2022

The 6’2”, 287 pound senior defensive lineman recorded 57 tackles (33 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during 13 starts in 2021—earning First-Team All-AAC honors. He helped Cincinnati make the college football playoff this past year.

He’s also the former Bearcats teammate of Colts’ second round pick Alec Pierce, so the two will reunite again in Indianapolis.

At his pro day, Brooks ran a 4.90 forty time, had a 35.5 inch vertical jump, and had 33 bench press reps at 225 pounds. He has a RAS of 9.51 out of a maximum of 10.0—meaning he’s another impressive athlete to add to the Colts’ already extremely athletic draft class.

Here’s what else they’re saying:

More data on Curtis Brooks (DT, Cincinnati) from PFF



Pass Rush Win Rate: 19.3% (best in class)



Run Defense Stop Rate: 13.1% (best)



Pass Rush grade: 90.4 (best)



True Pass Set grade: 92.3 (best)



True Pass Set win rate: 37%!! (best)



Run Defense grade: 69.9 https://t.co/bWVjq7DcWn — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 16, 2022

Welcome to Indianapolis, Curtis Brooks!



Brooks had 43 QB pressures and a 90.4 pass rush grade last season pic.twitter.com/0ohQAalHBx — PFF IND Colts (@PFF_Colts) April 30, 2022

At his size, Brooks looks like a fit as a rotational defensive end for the Colts’ ‘big end’ position—but could also kick inside at defensive tackle on obvious passing downs.

For a Colts’ defensive end position that’s already lost Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kemoko Turay, and Isaac Rochell so far this offseason in free agency, he should be a nice depth piece along the defensive line—with the potential to make an immediate impact as a rookie.