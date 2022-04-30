Colts Select Yale Cornerback Rodney Thomas with the 239th Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Yale cornerback Rodney Thomas with the 239th overall pick in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft (*currently their final pick):

The 6’1”, 196 pound redshirt senior cornerback (with 31 7/8” arms) was First-Team All-Ivy League in 2021, recording 50 tackles (35 solo), 2 interceptions, and 11 pass breakups during 10 starts.

Following a strong Pro Day at Yale, in which he had a 41 inch vertical, Thomas earned a RAS of 9.24 out of a maximum of 10.0. He’s the finishing touch on an uber-athletic Colts’ 2022 draft class collectively.

Here’s what they’re saying on Thomas:

Rodney Thomas II was a name I heard a few times these last few weeks. Talented DB with good size who can tackle. #Colts bolster their secondary. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Welcome to Indianapolis, Rodney Thomas!



Last season Thomas had a career best 81.4 run defense grade pic.twitter.com/4bQPIO4eTf — PFF IND Colts (@PFF_Colts) April 30, 2022

VIDEO - Rodney Thomas II gives Yale a huge momentum boost after this INTERCEPTION on Brown's opening drive in the 1st Quarter from Saturday November 03, 2018 - Great concentration, @Rodney_Thomas26 !! pic.twitter.com/SdbNCKmKio — Tez TV (@ETezTV) November 6, 2018

INTERCEPTION.



Rodney Thomas II comes up with the diving grab for @Yale_Football's second takeaway of The Game. Bulldogs looking to even the score with 7:34 to play in the half. Watch live on ESPN2.



» https://t.co/eLWTukRjp1 pic.twitter.com/6hGUj0bpCs — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) November 17, 2018

PICK 6️⃣.



Junior defensive back Rodney Thomas II turns the for @YaleFootball, with a heads-up interception and 2️⃣2️⃣ yard TD return. knotted at 10-10 with @BigRed_Football, live on ESPN+.



» https://t.co/EvO1usNkte pic.twitter.com/G2Xu75kHtZ — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) September 28, 2019

The Colts have lost Rock-Ya Sin, Xavier Rhodes, and T.J. Carrie so far this offseason at cornerback—but have since added Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson. There appears to be at least a 53-man roster for at least one more cornerback still up for grabs.

Thomas is regarded as a solid tackler, with ball skills and acceleration, who should be able to contribute immediately on special teams. He’s a developmental cornerback, who even if he isn’t the fastest with a 4.51 forty time, he could fit what the Colts do defensively long-term in zone coverage—and with his willingness in run support.