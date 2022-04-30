 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts Select Yale Cornerback Rodney Thomas with the 239th Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Colts added an All-Ivy Leaguer with presumably their final draft pick in 2022.

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 Cornell at Yale Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Yale cornerback Rodney Thomas with the 239th overall pick in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft (*currently their final pick):

The 6’1”, 196 pound redshirt senior cornerback (with 31 7/8” arms) was First-Team All-Ivy League in 2021, recording 50 tackles (35 solo), 2 interceptions, and 11 pass breakups during 10 starts.

Following a strong Pro Day at Yale, in which he had a 41 inch vertical, Thomas earned a RAS of 9.24 out of a maximum of 10.0. He’s the finishing touch on an uber-athletic Colts’ 2022 draft class collectively.

Here’s what they’re saying on Thomas:

The Colts have lost Rock-Ya Sin, Xavier Rhodes, and T.J. Carrie so far this offseason at cornerback—but have since added Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson. There appears to be at least a 53-man roster for at least one more cornerback still up for grabs.

Thomas is regarded as a solid tackler, with ball skills and acceleration, who should be able to contribute immediately on special teams. He’s a developmental cornerback, who even if he isn’t the fastest with a 4.51 forty time, he could fit what the Colts do defensively long-term in zone coverage—and with his willingness in run support.

