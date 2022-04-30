Colts Rookie UDFA Tracker Following the 2022 NFL Draft

We’ll keep track of the Indianapolis Colts’ unofficial priority undrafted rookie free agent signings here below—following the 2022 NFL Draft:

(The hope is that the Colts can find the next Gary Brackett. Not to mention, Jeff Saturday, Kenny Moore, Jack Doyle, Adam Vinatieri, Dominic Rhodes [and I’ll even throw in a Melvin Bullitt reference here], started their respective pro careers out as rookie UDFAs once upon a time).

Lucky Oyovwi, Edge Charleston (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

THE BIG MAN!



Hype for our guy @big_kelvinlucky for being invited to Rookie Mini Camp with the Colts! #ForTheShoe #CharlestonBuilt pic.twitter.com/OstnIrE2Op — CHARLESTON FOOTBALL (@UCWV_Football) May 1, 2022

Cedrick Cunningham Jr., DB Army (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Great to see Cedrick Cunningham have an opportunity with the @Colts!#GoArmy pic.twitter.com/07sfLmDz1F — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) May 1, 2022

Tim Wilson Jr., WR Southeastern (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Congratulations to former @LionUpFootball wide receiver Tim Wilson Jr. for receiving a rookie mini camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts!#LionUp | #BeBold | #LionForLife pic.twitter.com/uFi7ll9Jqq — Southeastern Football (@LionUpFootball) May 1, 2022

McKinley ‘Bear’ Williams, DL Syracuse

Congrats to our client, McKinley “Bear” Williams, for agreeing to an UDFA contract with the Indianapolis Colts! @osoblvd — Perez Sports Associates, LLC. (@PerezSports) May 1, 2022

Caeveon Patton, DL Texas State





Congratulations to our guy Caeveon Patton (@Cpatton88) on signing with the Indianapolis Colts!!#TEAM #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/I0MYCOwr9M — Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) May 1, 2022

Grant Dixon, LB Youngstown State (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Congratulations @Grant__Dixon!



Rookie Mini Camp Invite @Colts ☑️



The 1st team All MVFC LB is heading to Indianapolis #GoGuins // #GritU pic.twitter.com/vP0tEGjEI8 — Youngstown State Football (@ysufootball) May 1, 2022

Scott Patchan, DL Colorado State

Jackson Anthrop, WR Purdue (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

#Purdue WR Jackson Anthrop is headed to @Colts rookie mini-camp. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) May 1, 2022

Beau Morris, OL SMU (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

My guy @beaumorris30 has officially accepted his mini-camp invitation to workout for the @Colts next weekend. In Beau, the Colts will get to see an athletic, versatile offensive lineman who can move extremely well. Excited for you, Beau! #HCfamily pic.twitter.com/uoz3KRMoTi — Nathan Shackelford (@nathanshack19) May 1, 2022

Isaiah Chambers, Edge McNeese State (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Former @UHCougarFB and McNeese State defensive end Isaiah Chambers to the Indianapolis Colts' minicamp on a tryout basis, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2022

Seth Small, PK Texas A&M (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Excited to announce that Seth Small has accepted his invitation to kick for the @Colts at their upcoming mini-camp. The Colts will get a firsthand look at Seth's leg strength and consistency up close and we know he will impress. Congratulations, Seth! #HCfamily pic.twitter.com/cOlm4ML54N — Nathan Shackelford (@nathanshack19) May 1, 2022

MJ Dumas, OL Villanova (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Trevor Denbow, S SMU

Congrats to our guy @trevor_denbow for signing with the @Colts! Trevor will be a special teams ace for the Colts and provide depth at safety. Pony up! #HCfamily pic.twitter.com/7k7UIf3o5F — Nathan Shackelford (@nathanshack19) May 1, 2022

Alex Mollette, OL Marshall

Thank you @Colts for the opportunity!! I’m ready to get to work! pic.twitter.com/9FLrqmwBuu — Alex Mollette (@alex_mollette55) May 1, 2022

Josh Seltzner, OL Wisconsin

Sterling Weatherford, S Miami (OH)

Miami (Ohio) Safety Sterling Weatherford to Indy per source. That’s my dude! — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 30, 2022

Jack Coan, QB Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame QB Jack Coan is signing with the #Colts, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Michael Young Jr., WR Cincinnati

Colts get Cincinnati WR Michael Young Jr. as a UDFA, per source.



The other WR in the private workout with Alec Pierce. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 30, 2022

JoJo Domann, OLB Nebraska

Fellow Blackshirt Jojo Domann (@TheDomannator) is signing with Indianapolis Colts, per source — Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 30, 2022

Caleb Carter, LB Southern (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

The #Colts invited Southern's Caleb Carter to Rookie Minicamp, per source — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) April 30, 2022

Max Borghi, RB Washington State

Can confirm Washington State RB Max Borghi is signing with the Colts as a UDFA, per source. Kyle Newman of the Denver Post on it first. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 30, 2022

D’Vonte Price, RB Florida International

Florida International RB D'Vonte Price is signing with the Colts, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @ShawnODare. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2022

Samson Nacua, WR BYU

Another Colts undrafted free agent: WR Samson Nacua of BYU. Gonna be a competitive WR room in 2022 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 30, 2022

Dallis Flowers, CB Pittsburgh State

Former Pittsburg State CB Dallis Flowers is signing with the #Colts, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Cullen Wick, DE Tulsa

Tulsa DE Cullen Wick signed as UDFA with Colts, per source — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 30, 2022

Ryan Van Denmark, OT UConn

Former UConn OT Ryan Van Demark is signing with the #Colts on a deal that includes $175,000 fully guaranteed, per his agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

C.J. Verdell, RB Oregon State

Oregon State running back CJ Verdell signing with the Indianapolis Colts, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

Kekoa Crawford, WR Cal

Cal wide receiver Kekoa Crawford to the Colts, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

Forrest Rhyne, LB Villanova