 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts Rookie UDFA Tracker Following the 2022 NFL Draft

The grind following the NFL Draft doesn’t stop...

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Stanford v Oregon Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

We’ll keep track of the Indianapolis Colts’ unofficial priority undrafted rookie free agent signings here below—following the 2022 NFL Draft:

(The hope is that the Colts can find the next Gary Brackett. Not to mention, Jeff Saturday, Kenny Moore, Jack Doyle, Adam Vinatieri, Dominic Rhodes [and I’ll even throw in a Melvin Bullitt reference here], started their respective pro careers out as rookie UDFAs once upon a time).

Lucky Oyovwi, Edge Charleston (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Cedrick Cunningham Jr., DB Army (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Tim Wilson Jr., WR Southeastern (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

McKinley ‘Bear’ Williams, DL Syracuse

Caeveon Patton, DL Texas State

Grant Dixon, LB Youngstown State (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Scott Patchan, DL Colorado State

Jackson Anthrop, WR Purdue (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Beau Morris, OL SMU (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Isaiah Chambers, Edge McNeese State (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Seth Small, PK Texas A&M (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

MJ Dumas, OL Villanova (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Trevor Denbow, S SMU

Alex Mollette, OL Marshall

Josh Seltzner, OL Wisconsin

Sterling Weatherford, S Miami (OH)

Jack Coan, QB Notre Dame

Michael Young Jr., WR Cincinnati

JoJo Domann, OLB Nebraska

Caleb Carter, LB Southern (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)

Max Borghi, RB Washington State

D’Vonte Price, RB Florida International

Samson Nacua, WR BYU

Dallis Flowers, CB Pittsburgh State

Cullen Wick, DE Tulsa

Ryan Van Denmark, OT UConn

C.J. Verdell, RB Oregon State

Kekoa Crawford, WR Cal

Forrest Rhyne, LB Villanova

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...