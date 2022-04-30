Colts Rookie UDFA Tracker Following the 2022 NFL Draft

We’ll keep track of the Indianapolis Colts’ unofficial priority undrafted rookie free agent signings here below—following the 2022 NFL Draft:
(The hope is that the Colts can find the next Gary Brackett. Not to mention, Jeff Saturday, Kenny Moore, Jack Doyle, Adam Vinatieri, Dominic Rhodes [and I’ll even throw in a Melvin Bullitt reference here], started their respective pro careers out as rookie UDFAs once upon a time).
Lucky Oyovwi, Edge Charleston (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)
THE BIG MAN!— CHARLESTON FOOTBALL (@UCWV_Football) May 1, 2022
Hype for our guy @big_kelvinlucky for being invited to Rookie Mini Camp with the Colts! #ForTheShoe #CharlestonBuilt pic.twitter.com/OstnIrE2Op
Cedrick Cunningham Jr., DB Army (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)
Great to see Cedrick Cunningham have an opportunity with the @Colts!#GoArmy pic.twitter.com/07sfLmDz1F— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) May 1, 2022
Tim Wilson Jr., WR Southeastern (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)
Congratulations to former @LionUpFootball wide receiver Tim Wilson Jr. for receiving a rookie mini camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts!#LionUp | #BeBold | #LionForLife pic.twitter.com/uFi7ll9Jqq— Southeastern Football (@LionUpFootball) May 1, 2022
McKinley ‘Bear’ Williams, DL Syracuse
Congrats to our client, McKinley “Bear” Williams, for agreeing to an UDFA contract with the Indianapolis Colts! @osoblvd— Perez Sports Associates, LLC. (@PerezSports) May 1, 2022
Caeveon Patton, DL Texas State
— Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) May 1, 2022
Congratulations to our guy Caeveon Patton (@Cpatton88) on signing with the Indianapolis Colts!!#TEAM #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/I0MYCOwr9M
Grant Dixon, LB Youngstown State (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)
Congratulations @Grant__Dixon!— Youngstown State Football (@ysufootball) May 1, 2022
Rookie Mini Camp Invite @Colts ☑️
The 1st team All MVFC LB is heading to Indianapolis #GoGuins // #GritU pic.twitter.com/vP0tEGjEI8
Scott Patchan, DL Colorado State
Hello, Indianapolis!@scott_patchan is joining the @Colts❗️#NextLevelRams x #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/c7yUNS74Na— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) May 1, 2022
Jackson Anthrop, WR Purdue (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)
#Purdue WR Jackson Anthrop is headed to @Colts rookie mini-camp.— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) May 1, 2022
Beau Morris, OL SMU (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)
My guy @beaumorris30 has officially accepted his mini-camp invitation to workout for the @Colts next weekend. In Beau, the Colts will get to see an athletic, versatile offensive lineman who can move extremely well. Excited for you, Beau! #HCfamily pic.twitter.com/uoz3KRMoTi— Nathan Shackelford (@nathanshack19) May 1, 2022
Isaiah Chambers, Edge McNeese State (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)
Former @UHCougarFB and McNeese State defensive end Isaiah Chambers to the Indianapolis Colts' minicamp on a tryout basis, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2022
Seth Small, PK Texas A&M (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)
Excited to announce that Seth Small has accepted his invitation to kick for the @Colts at their upcoming mini-camp. The Colts will get a firsthand look at Seth's leg strength and consistency up close and we know he will impress. Congratulations, Seth! #HCfamily pic.twitter.com/cOlm4ML54N— Nathan Shackelford (@nathanshack19) May 1, 2022
MJ Dumas, OL Villanova (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)
.@MJDumas75 has been invited to attend the @Colts Rookie Minicamp! #TapTheRock #GoNova pic.twitter.com/k9xoRVGbKT— Villanova Football (@NovaFootball) May 1, 2022
Trevor Denbow, S SMU
Congrats to our guy @trevor_denbow for signing with the @Colts! Trevor will be a special teams ace for the Colts and provide depth at safety. Pony up! #HCfamily pic.twitter.com/7k7UIf3o5F— Nathan Shackelford (@nathanshack19) May 1, 2022
Alex Mollette, OL Marshall
Thank you @Colts for the opportunity!! I’m ready to get to work! pic.twitter.com/9FLrqmwBuu— Alex Mollette (@alex_mollette55) May 1, 2022
Josh Seltzner, OL Wisconsin
Thankful for the opportunity! Ready to work! #Colts pic.twitter.com/9NYIR06AxY— Josh Seltzner (@JSeltzner) May 1, 2022
Sterling Weatherford, S Miami (OH)
Miami (Ohio) Safety Sterling Weatherford to Indy per source. That’s my dude!— Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 30, 2022
Jack Coan, QB Notre Dame
Former Notre Dame QB Jack Coan is signing with the #Colts, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022
Michael Young Jr., WR Cincinnati
Colts get Cincinnati WR Michael Young Jr. as a UDFA, per source.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 30, 2022
The other WR in the private workout with Alec Pierce.
JoJo Domann, OLB Nebraska
Fellow Blackshirt Jojo Domann (@TheDomannator) is signing with Indianapolis Colts, per source— Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 30, 2022
Caleb Carter, LB Southern (*Tryout for Rookie Minicamp)
The #Colts invited Southern's Caleb Carter to Rookie Minicamp, per source— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) April 30, 2022
Max Borghi, RB Washington State
Can confirm Washington State RB Max Borghi is signing with the Colts as a UDFA, per source. Kyle Newman of the Denver Post on it first.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 30, 2022
D’Vonte Price, RB Florida International
Florida International RB D'Vonte Price is signing with the Colts, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @ShawnODare.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2022
Samson Nacua, WR BYU
Another Colts undrafted free agent: WR Samson Nacua of BYU. Gonna be a competitive WR room in 2022— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 30, 2022
Dallis Flowers, CB Pittsburgh State
Former Pittsburg State CB Dallis Flowers is signing with the #Colts, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022
Cullen Wick, DE Tulsa
Tulsa DE Cullen Wick signed as UDFA with Colts, per source— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 30, 2022
Ryan Van Denmark, OT UConn
Former UConn OT Ryan Van Demark is signing with the #Colts on a deal that includes $175,000 fully guaranteed, per his agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022
C.J. Verdell, RB Oregon State
Oregon State running back CJ Verdell signing with the Indianapolis Colts, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022
Kekoa Crawford, WR Cal
Cal wide receiver Kekoa Crawford to the Colts, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022
Forrest Rhyne, LB Villanova
Signed!✍️ @ForrestRhyne is headed to Indy! #TapTheRock #GoNova pic.twitter.com/1PWWqnD8yf— Villanova Football (@NovaFootball) April 30, 2022
