Colts CB Kenny Moore II Embarking on NFL-USO Tour in Alaska for ‘Salute to Service’

Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II is among the league players that is embarking on the weeklong NFL-USO Tour this offseason in Alaska—along with Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck and Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton Jr.:

Denver Broncos fullback/tight end ANDREW BECK, Cleveland Browns running back DEMETRIC FELTON JR., and Indianapolis Colts cornerback KENNY MOORE II, will embark on a weeklong, National Football League (NFL) – United Service Organizations (USO) tour to Alaska to visit U.S. troops and their families at military bases, the NFL announced today. This USO tour resumes the annual trips after the COVID-19 pandemic had paused them for two years. An extension of the NFL’s Salute to Service, this year’s NFL-USO tour will visit an Army base, Air Force base, and Space Force station, with a focus on seeing an array of base activities, including unit visits, one-on-one meetings for mission briefings, and visits with the Security Forces K-9 Unit. Additionally, each of the players will have the opportunity to spend time with service members and their families, having the unique experience to see a day in the life of our Nation’s heroes.

While no dates were officially announced by the league, it looks as though said tour is already ongoing, unless Moore had other vacation plans in Alaska:

What’s up with all this snow in Alaska.. I forgot what snow was — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) April 5, 2022

Disrespectful how far Seattle is from Alaska. There’s no way y’all knew you had to go over Canada to get there. I thought it would be a simple ferry through the Puget — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) April 5, 2022

Was gonna bring my cleats until they mentioned that snow thing — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) April 5, 2022

It goes without saying, but this is a very thoughtful gesture by Moore, by providing some of his free time this offseason to tour military sites and support service members and their families—while assuredly being enlightening for his own personal growth.

It only reinforces what we’ve already known for a while, that Indianapolis’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee is a special player both on and off the field for the Colts—representing the franchise and the Horseshoe very well.