Colts Free Agent DT Taylor Stallworth Visiting the Chiefs

According to his agent representation, Indianapolis Colts free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth is visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday:

My client Taylor Stallworth (DT, South Carolina) will be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow. Was very productive off the bench for the Indianapolis Colts last season and has had several teams interested in him. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 4, 2022

The 6’2”, 293 pound defensive tackle recorded 16 tackles (11 solo), 3.0 sacks, and 22 total QB pressures during 16 games (1 start) for the Colts in 2021. Per PFF (subscription), Stallworth was their 53rd best interior defender this past season with a +60.9 overall grade.

Stallworth was a solid rotational defensive tackle for the Colts, showcasing the ability to generate some interior pass pressure. Given the relatively modest price tag, it was somewhat surprising that Indianapolis elected to non-tender him before free agency formally began earlier this offseason.

The Colts had reportedly expressed interest in re-signing him, but if he leaves Kansas City with a new contract, that door will have obviously just shut.