Filed under:

BREAKING: Colts signing former Chiefs safety

By Chris Shepherd
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Moments ago the Indianapolis Colts announced they are signing a former Kansas City Chiefs safety but probably not the one you were expecting:

Watts is entering his fifth season after being drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Texas A&M. At A&M Watts was an All-American and played in the 2018 Senior Bowl. In the NFL Watts hasn’t produced much on the field but is just 26 years old.

I asked Kent Swanson of the KC Sports Network what he could tell me about Watts as a player, Swanson responded:

Highly regarded ST player. Not much on defense. Can play in 2h but not an inspiring defensive player.

Swanson is referring to 2-high coverages when he says “2h”, so things like cover two or cover four. Which is interesting to note considering the Colts new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will be moving away from those two high safety sets that the Colts used with great success under Matt Eberflus. With that said it is possible Chris Ballard and his staff have seen enough on tape to project him as a better fit with the Colts new defensive scheme.

A quick search of Armani Watts does turn up some defensive highlights like this one:

and this one:

But the biggest plays of his NFL career haven’t come on defense for the fifth year DB. Watts really is a difference maker on special teams:

This one hurt but he made a play for his team:

If we could get a couple of these next season, we will all be Armani Watts fans:

This seems like a solid signing for special teams and at just 26 years old it’s possible Watts could excel in a new defensive system under Gus Bradley. So while you shouldn’t place any bets on it, it is possible Watts has some upside in a depth role on defense.

The 2022 Indianapolis Colts badly need depth at multiple positions and this is just one move of several that are needed to add that depth. Even though this isn’t Tyrann Mathieu (who is visiting the Saints and has mutual interest with the Rams), this is the kind of free agent signing that can make a big difference come November.

