Colts Free Agent DT Taylor Stallworth Signs One-Year Deal with the Chiefs

According to his agent representation, Indianapolis Colts free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth has signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs—as he inked a new contract before leaving Kansas City on Tuesday:

Happy to announce that Taylor Stallworth has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. 5th year D-Tackle has been with the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints and should become a valuable part of KC's rotation. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 5, 2022

Regarding Stallworth:

The 6’2”, 293 pound defensive tackle recorded 16 tackles (11 solo), 3.0 sacks, and 22 total QB pressures during 16 games (1 start) for the Colts in 2021. Per PFF (subscription), Stallworth was their 53rd best interior defender this past season with a +60.9 overall grade. Stallworth was a solid rotational defensive tackle for the Colts, showcasing the ability to generate some interior pass pressure. Given the relatively modest price tag, it was somewhat surprising that Indianapolis elected to non-tender him before free agency formally began earlier this offseason.

The Colts have some work to do this offseason on both the offensive and defensive lines as far as reinforcing some of their lost top trench depth in free agency respectively.

The NFL Draft could certainly help fill those holes in some regards, but the Colts could also go bargain bin diving during what is now the fifth and sixth waves of free agency.