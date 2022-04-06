Report: Colts Have a Private Workout with Ball State LB Jaylin Thomas Before NFL Draft

According to the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that Ball State linebacker Jaylin Thomas has a private workout with:

“Thomas has private workouts with the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Miami Dolphins, according to a league source,” Wilson writes. “The Houston Texans have also expressed interest in Thomas, per a source.”

The 6’0”, 231 pound senior inside linebacker (with 32 5/8” arms) recorded 112 tackles (56 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, and 3 passes defensed during 13 starts in 2021 for the Cardinals—as he earned All-MAC Second-Team honors (as a 3x All-MAC team member):

Thomas ran a 4.79 forty time at Ball State’s recent Pro Day and is considered an athletic linebacker. He’s undersized but with speed and has a knack for finding the football and making tackles—as he had the 5th most tackles in the MAC in 2021.

While the Colts did re-sign Zaire Franklin earlier this offseason, backup linebacker Matthew Adams remains a free agent, so the team could be looking to replenish its positional depth.

Thomas looks like a ‘Day 3’ or priority UDFA signing, who was highly productive, with some physical tools to work with at the next level.