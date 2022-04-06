Report: Colts Have a Top 30 Visit With Oklahoma State CB Christian Holmes Ahead of NFL Draft

According to the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts have a Top 30 visit scheduled with Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes, who was a former transfer from Mizzou:

Oklahoma State corner Christian Holmes has a top 30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts next week, per a league source. Holmes (6-1, 205) had three career interceptions. Missouri transfer #NFLDraft2022 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 6, 2022

The 5’11”, 200 pound senior cornerback (with 31 1/4” arms) recorded 39 tackles (33 solo), a sack, an interception, and 6 passes defensed during 14 starts in 2021—as he earned 2nd-Team All-Big 12 honors this past season.

He grades out really well measurables wise as he registered a 9.06 RAS [Relative Athletic Score] out of a maximum of 10.0:

Christian Holmes is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.06 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 181 out of 1923 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/v2ffAJ8aGK #RAS pic.twitter.com/VM0VjJcZhi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2022

Following a strong performance at this year’s Hula Bowl, here’s what they’re saying on Holmes:

Oklahoma State CB Christian Holmes (6000, 200) is a draft prospect who could work himself into a Day 2 pick after completing his best season in ‘21 & an impressive @Hula_Bowl performance. It’ll be interesting to see Holmes’ tracking data & athleticism score from @RAanalytics pic.twitter.com/j9MJJJbSRu — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) January 14, 2022

I thought he was scoring. You thought he was scoring. When he got past Jason Taylor I was thinking 75-yarder at the Cotton Bowl. Credit Christian Holmes busting his ass to force out. *Maybe late hit lol* pic.twitter.com/t8xm8ZM5wX — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 28, 2021

Having traded last year’s starter Rock Ya-Sin and so far only signed Brandon Facyson, with both veterans Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie remaining free agents (and seeming unlikely to return), the Colts could use some additional cornerback depth.

Holmes is an athletic cornerback, who was productive for the Cowboys, and could be worthy of a Day 3 draft pick to deepen the Colts’ positional group.