Report: Colts Have a Top 30 Visit With Oklahoma State CB Christian Holmes Ahead of NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Oklahoma State v Notre Dame Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts have a Top 30 visit scheduled with Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes, who was a former transfer from Mizzou:

The 5’11”, 200 pound senior cornerback (with 31 1/4” arms) recorded 39 tackles (33 solo), a sack, an interception, and 6 passes defensed during 14 starts in 2021—as he earned 2nd-Team All-Big 12 honors this past season.

He grades out really well measurables wise as he registered a 9.06 RAS [Relative Athletic Score] out of a maximum of 10.0:

Following a strong performance at this year’s Hula Bowl, here’s what they’re saying on Holmes:

Having traded last year’s starter Rock Ya-Sin and so far only signed Brandon Facyson, with both veterans Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie remaining free agents (and seeming unlikely to return), the Colts could use some additional cornerback depth.

Holmes is an athletic cornerback, who was productive for the Cowboys, and could be worthy of a Day 3 draft pick to deepen the Colts’ positional group.

