Report: Colts Have a Scheduled Top 30 Visit with Missouri State DL Eric Johnson Before NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to The Athletic’s Greg Auman, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that have a Top 30 visit scheduled with Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson:

The 6’4”, 299 pound defensive lineman (with 34 1/4” arms) recorded 43 tackles (19 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 5 QB hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 3 pass breakups, and 3 blocked field goal kicks during 12 starts in 2021—as he was awarded All-MVFC 2nd-Team honors. He played in a school record of 55 consecutive games as a 5-year starter.

He also participated in this year’s Senior Bowl, which is a box the Colts routinely like to check in their pre-draft evaluation process among their coveted prospects.

Here’s what they’re saying on Johnson:

Of course, the Colts could look to reinforce their defensive line depth as rotational backup Taylor Stallworth just signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

With his length, high motor, strength, and exceptional pad level (with some pass rushing moves at his disposal), it’s not hard to see why the Colts have genuine interest in Johnson as a developmental backup interior defensive lineman with some upside.

