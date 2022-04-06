Report: Colts Free Agent Edge Kemoko Turay Visited the 49ers on Wednesday

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Indianapolis Colts free agent edge Kemoko Turay visited the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday:

The 49ers hosted free agent pass rusher Kemoko Turay on a visit. He’s coming off of a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2021 with the Colts. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 6, 2022

It’s the latest stop on the free agency tour for Turay, who previously visited the Falcons last week, but left without signing a contract.

Regarding Turay:

“Originally a 2018 second round pick of the Colts, the 26 year old pass rusher has been hindered by injuries to start his early pro career, but he’s shown flashes when fully healthy and just put together his best career season. As a rotational speed rushing defensive end, Turay finished with 5.5 total sacks, 22 total QB pressures, and a fumble recovery—to go along with 9 tackles last season during 13 games.”

The Colts have already lost both Al-Quadin Muhammad and Taylor Stallworth so far in free agency, so despite re-signing Tyquan Lewis earlier this offseason, there’s some depleted roster depth along the defensive line—especially if Turay were to sign with San Francisco.

There does appear to be some reported interest in the Colts re-signing Turay, but he may also be looking for more of an opportunity for playing time elsewhere—as he’s safely blocked by newly acquired standout ‘LEO’ Yannick Ngakoue as the speed rushing starter.

Whatever happens, the Colts have some work to do regarding reinforcing their depth in the defensive trenches—and if you want to get into it, really on both sides of the football.