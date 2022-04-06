Report: Nevada WR Romeo Doubs Has a Top 30 Visit Scheduled with the Colts—as NFL Draft Approaches

According to The Athletic’s Ben Standig, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL squads that Nevada wideout Romeo Doubs has a Top 30 visit scheduled with—along with an upcoming private pro day on April 12th:

Nevada WR Romeo Doubs has top 30 visits scheduled with the Colts and Vikings along with a private pro day on April 12, per source. No Washington meeting set, but it scouted QB Carson Strong and therefore saw plenty of the 6-foot-2 WR with speed who caught 80 passes last season. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 6, 2022

The 6’2”, 201 pound senior wideout (with 32 1/4” in arms) caught 80 receptions for 1,109 receiving yards (13.9 ypr. avg.) and 11 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021—as he was awarded First-Team All-Mountain West honors and was on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. He caught passes from top quarterback prospect Carson Strong for the Wolf Pack.

He participated in this year’s Senior Bowl, which is oftentimes a prerequisite for the Colts.

Doubs did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine or his Pro Day because of a knee injury and/or his own personal choice.

Here’s what they’re saying on Doubs:

The more I watch.. The more I think WR Romeo Doubs could've had even more production!



Can manipulate pacing, get to top speed quickly, crafty releases/stacking.... pic.twitter.com/K9ewYbKCT9 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) May 22, 2021

Strong made my preseason top-50 board.



WR Romeo Doubs (6-1, 201) is one of the top-5 senior WR prospects in the country. WR Elijah Cooks has a shot later in the draft.



TE Cole Turner has flashed NFL-starting ability. OT/G Aaron Frost (6-4, 309) is physical, tough and draftable. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 2, 2021

I could see teams being scared off by the hands with Romeo Doubs. He has great instincts, but he's still frustratingly inconsistent at the catch.



That said, if he gets to a certain point -- mid-to-late Day 2, I'd take a swing on him. Twitchy, amped-up athlete with great size. pic.twitter.com/G5JW7GQA8T — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) April 2, 2022

Says he just started watching Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison tape to add to his game — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 2, 2022

Romeo Doubs could be a mid round sleeper and would be a good second WR to pick up in the draft. He has good size and can make contested catches, but still has some big play ability. Good cut on the route here, good job to look the ball in and finish the play. @ArrowheadLive pic.twitter.com/jb3dNUZAXz — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 2, 2022

Lot of good things early from the WR group on day 3 of @seniorbowl practice. @NevadaFootball WR Romeo Doubs is off to his best start of the week. A guy who is known for his deep speed making red zone grabs is good for the scouting report pic.twitter.com/6E4aZsiMiP — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 3, 2022

Top 5 Max Speeds from Senior Bowl National Practice per @ZebraTechnology:



*Fayetteville State CB Josh Williams - 21.75 mph

*Nevada WR Romeo Doubs - 21.25 mph

*Arizona St RB Rachaad White - 21.15 mph

* Ole Miss WR Braylon Sanders - 20.84 mph

* NDSU WR Christian Watson - 20.71 mph — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 1, 2022

Nevada WR Romeo Doubs with some late separation to win deep on the post route. A guy I am very intrigued by. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/AIgvGsr8Mo — Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) February 1, 2022

A few of my biggest takeaways halfway through Senior Bowl practices:



- Travis Jones, UConn DT is big and powerful, not just a run stuffer.

- Romeo Doubs has that rare quickness and footspeed with size, in the breath of like Keenan Allen or even Davante

- These QBs... ( ) — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) February 2, 2022

Doubs has the ideal height/weight/speed combination that NFL general managers typically covet and was a highly productive wideout at Nevada, who excelled as a downfield threat—showcasing his ball skills and impressive late second gear to create separation.

He’s been highly regarded for his competitiveness and toughness too.

That being said, he’s a bit limited as a route runner with straight line speed, can be stiff in and out of breaks, and could withstand to get stronger at the point of attack—both against press coverage and through the entire catch respectively.

He’s been regarded as one of the better wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft class and would pose a deep threat to keep opposing secondaries honest on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr. with the Colts—for a positional group that could use an infusion of young playmaking talent.

He’s definitely a name to watch for Indianapolis as the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaches.