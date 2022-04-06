 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Nevada WR Romeo Doubs Has a Top 30 Visit Scheduled with the Colts—as NFL Draft Approaches

The Colts have been linked to a talented, very productive collegiate deep threat ahead of the NFL Draft.

NCAA Football: Nevada at San Diego State Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Athletic’s Ben Standig, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL squads that Nevada wideout Romeo Doubs has a Top 30 visit scheduled with—along with an upcoming private pro day on April 12th:

The 6’2”, 201 pound senior wideout (with 32 1/4” in arms) caught 80 receptions for 1,109 receiving yards (13.9 ypr. avg.) and 11 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2021—as he was awarded First-Team All-Mountain West honors and was on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. He caught passes from top quarterback prospect Carson Strong for the Wolf Pack.

He participated in this year’s Senior Bowl, which is oftentimes a prerequisite for the Colts.

Doubs did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine or his Pro Day because of a knee injury and/or his own personal choice.

Here’s what they’re saying on Doubs:

Doubs has the ideal height/weight/speed combination that NFL general managers typically covet and was a highly productive wideout at Nevada, who excelled as a downfield threat—showcasing his ball skills and impressive late second gear to create separation.

He’s been highly regarded for his competitiveness and toughness too.

That being said, he’s a bit limited as a route runner with straight line speed, can be stiff in and out of breaks, and could withstand to get stronger at the point of attack—both against press coverage and through the entire catch respectively.

He’s been regarded as one of the better wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft class and would pose a deep threat to keep opposing secondaries honest on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr. with the Colts—for a positional group that could use an infusion of young playmaking talent.

He’s definitely a name to watch for Indianapolis as the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaches.

