Colts Defensive Tackle Rob Windsor Retiring from NFL

Indianapolis Colts DT Rob Windsor announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday evening.

Rob Windsor (Colts 6th round pick in 2020) retires from the NFL: https://t.co/8IDl3pO6lV — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) April 7, 2022

Windsor posted his retirement to Twitter and gave thanks to the Colts organization for drafting him in 2020.

“I wish I still had more to give to the game that’s given me so much, but sadly things don’t last forever and my time to retire has come,” Windsor said in part of his retirement post.

Windsor goes on to say, “I am entering this next phase of life with gratitude and ready to start my journey of self-discovery and healing.”

A 2020 6th-round pick, Windsor mostly played in a rotational role for the Colts, appearing in two games as a rookie.

As Windsor mentions, injuries and surgeries on his hip and groin made it difficult for him to see much on-field action, and now he’s retiring.