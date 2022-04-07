Report: Colts Have a Top 30 Visit with SMU WR Danny Gray Before the 2022 NFL Draft

According to the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts have a Top 30 visit scheduled with SMU wide receiver Danny Gray next week ahead of the NFL Draft:

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray visited the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, and the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, before his private workout and dinner meeting later this week with Saints; visits next week with Colts and 49ers, according to a league source. #NFLDraft2022 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2022

The 6’0”, 186 pound wideout (with 31 7/8” arms) recorded a blistering fast 4.33 forty time, as well as a vertical jump of 34 inches at the NFL Combine.

He caught 49 receptions for 803 receiving yards (16.4 ypr. avg.) and 9 touchdowns receptions for the Mustangs during 10 starts in 2021—earning First-Team All-AAC honors.

Gray participated in this year’s Senior Bowl, which of course, the Colts will really like to see in prospects during the pre-draft evaluation process.

Here’s what they’re saying on Gray:

Danny Gray winning deep again. Solid player pic.twitter.com/wQuLPntU3G — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 2, 2022

Agree with Daniel Jeremiah that @SMUFB WR Danny Gray is a favorite to run fastest 40 at Combine. Gray had top GPS speed (22.01 mph) among offensive players at Senior Bowl (22.01 mph). Over past 5 years, only off. prospects faster are Terry McLaurin & Tre’Quan Smith (both 22.14). pic.twitter.com/rFpl1XRwrz — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 3, 2022

Since 2018, @ZebraTechnology has clocked only 4 players at the Senior Bowl above 22 MPH. Two are in this draft class:



22.45 Tariq Woolen

22.14 Terry McLaurin

22.14 Tre'Quan Smith

22.01 Danny Gray — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 5, 2022

SMU fans are used to this: Former Mustangs WR Danny Gray taking the top off at the Senior Bowl in a one-on-one.



@BillyM_91



pic.twitter.com/CQdeJnpePV — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) February 2, 2022

Here's @ncoopdraft on #SMU WR Danny Gray:



Playmaker with natural hands who has good burst, suddenness, & quickness into his routes. He also has enough speed to break angles and run away from defenders.



Reggie Roberson is their go to guy, but watch out for Gray this season! pic.twitter.com/wiYJvTrZz1 — SIS (@SportsInfo_SIS) July 22, 2021

Gray is a fluid route runner and dangerous downfield threat, with the ability to separate. He does need to get stronger at the next level and hone in on some of his pass catching drops. It’s also worth noting that Gray appears to be a willing blocker and also offers special teams returnman ability.

The Colts could clearly use another deep speed threat like Gray to blow the top off of opposing secondaries and prevent them from stacking the box against All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor—while creating more explosive passing plays in the process.

Gray projects to be a ‘Day 2’ pick, and the Colts have good reason to be interested right now.