Report: Colts Have a Top 30 Visit with SMU WR Danny Gray Before the 2022 NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 USF at SMU Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts have a Top 30 visit scheduled with SMU wide receiver Danny Gray next week ahead of the NFL Draft:

The 6’0”, 186 pound wideout (with 31 7/8” arms) recorded a blistering fast 4.33 forty time, as well as a vertical jump of 34 inches at the NFL Combine.

He caught 49 receptions for 803 receiving yards (16.4 ypr. avg.) and 9 touchdowns receptions for the Mustangs during 10 starts in 2021—earning First-Team All-AAC honors.

Gray participated in this year’s Senior Bowl, which of course, the Colts will really like to see in prospects during the pre-draft evaluation process.

Here’s what they’re saying on Gray:

Gray is a fluid route runner and dangerous downfield threat, with the ability to separate. He does need to get stronger at the next level and hone in on some of his pass catching drops. It’s also worth noting that Gray appears to be a willing blocker and also offers special teams returnman ability.

The Colts could clearly use another deep speed threat like Gray to blow the top off of opposing secondaries and prevent them from stacking the box against All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor—while creating more explosive passing plays in the process.

Gray projects to be a ‘Day 2’ pick, and the Colts have good reason to be interested right now.

