Report: Colts To Meet With Liberty QB Malik Willis

The Indianapolis Colts are set to meet with Liberty QB Malik Willis next week, according to Ian Rapoport.

From NFL Now: Among the visits coming up for Liberty QB Malik Willis are the #Falcons, #Panthers and #Colts -- all next week. pic.twitter.com/qEYhpJBykb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

After trading for veteran QB Matt Ryan, it was made clear that the Colts expect Ryan to be with the team for the next two seasons.

Still, it does make sense for the Colts to be doing their due diligence on the QBs in this year’s class, as they’re going to eventually need a successor to Ryan within the next two seasons.

Willis is an intriguing prospect, and some teams view him as the top QB in this class after an impressive Pro Day performance just two weeks ago.

While the Colts don’t have a first-round pick this year, they do have several resources available to them in the 2023 draft and could move up for Willis should he fall towards the end of the first round.

There’s no question that the Colts have needs in other key areas, especially at wide receiver and tight end. Investing resources at those positions of need to help Ryan in the short-term would make the most sense.

If Indy were to draft Willis, though, pairing him with Frank Reich — who’s gotten the most out of every QB he’s coached — could bode well for Willis’ development and possibly provide a long-term solution at QB for the Colts.