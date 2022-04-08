Report: Colts Finalizing Deal With Former Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod

The Indianapolis Colts are finalizing a deal with former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod, according to Ian Rapoport.

At 31-years-old, McLeod found a great amount of success for both the Rams and Eagles throughout his 10-year career, as he’s started 123 games and accumulated 16 interceptions over that span.

McLeod spent the last six seasons with the Eagles and is coming off a fairly productive 2021 campaign with two interceptions, four pass deflections and 58 combined tackles (32 solo) in 13 starts, per Pro Football Reference.

The signing of McLeod makes a lot of sense for the Colts. Recently signed safety Armani Watts is expected to play more of a special team’s role and Indy was in need of another safety to pair with Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis.

Additionally, the veteran safety brings quality experience with him and provides the Colts’ defense with some insurance should Blackmon, who’s coming off a torn ACL, not be able to start right away in 2022.

Now that the need at safety has been addressed, perhaps the Colts look to the available free-agent cornerbacks to pair alongside Isaiah Rodgers, Kenny Moore II and Brandon Facyson.