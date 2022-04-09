NFL.com’s Chad Reuter Projects the Colts to Select CMU OT Bernhard Raimann, Nevada QB Carson Strong in Latest Mock Draft

According to NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and Nevada quarterback Carson Strong in his latest four-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft:

Pick 42 Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan · OT · Senior Pick 73 Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) Carson Strong Nevada · QB · Junior (RS)

Regarding Raimann, the 6’6”, 303 pound offensive tackle (with 32 7/8” arms) and formerly converted tight end made all 6 starts at left tackle in 2021 for the Chippewas—earning First-Team All-MAC and Sporting News Second-Team All-American honors respectively.

While he has relatively short arms, Raimann has been highly regarded for his athleticism, lateral quickness, and movement skills—with the ability to climb to the second level of defenses with relative ease. However, being relatively new to the position, his technique could use some further refinement.

He has a Relative Athletic Score [RAS] of 9.81 out of a potential 10.0, which again, showcases his impressive athleticism at offensive tackle.

Here’s what they’re saying on Raimann:

My top-5 @SeniorBowl prospects (non-QB) entering the week. All five have 1st round grades with a chance to continue climbing.



1. Trevor Penning, OT, UNI

2. Bernhard Raimann, OT CMU

3. Jermaine Johnson, DE, FSU

4. Zion Johnson, OG, BC

5. Logan Hall, DL, HOU — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2022

Here are a few players I've noticed I'm slightly lower on than the consensus - and hey that's ok! Most have going in the 1st round...



2nd Round Grades:



EDGE David Ojabo - MICH

OT Bernhard Raimann - CMU

OT Trevor Penning - UNI

WR Drake London - USC

DL Logan Hall - UH — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 12, 2022

Players I'll be higher than consensus on this cycle:

Leo Chenal

Sam Howell

Chasen Hines

Alex Wright

Sean Rhyan



Players I'll be lower on than consensus:

Bernhard Raimann

Nakobe Dean

The QB position

Cam Jurgens

Jalen Tolbert — Cory (@realcorykinnan) April 8, 2022

In his 9th ever game playing offensive tackle, Austrian-born Bernhard Raimann rolled into Death Valley at LSU and dominated.



Allowed only one hurry all day. In fact, he allowed less than one pressure per game on average, and only allowed his QB to be touched 4 times ALL YEAR. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 28, 2022

Film room preview: Bernhard Raimann breaking down one of my favorite reps on his 2021 film. Excellent example of what it looks like to stay leveraged on a block to finish. Footwork pic.twitter.com/BsbtkSXsve — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 4, 2022

Per a source, 13 NFL offensive line coaches were at the Central Michigan pro day today for Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke.



Raimann a potential Rd1 and Goedeke a Rd2-3 player. Both have NFL starter traits — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2022

Spin moves are usually a cheat code in one-on-ones, but Bernhard Raimann is all over this one from Arnold Ebiketie



Thought the Central Michigan tackle settled down really well today after a shaky start on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Y4oQ3vvta2 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 3, 2022

Wake Forest OL Zach Tom's 9'10" is tied for 4th best since 2006



Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann's 9'9" is 7th best



Three great jumpers in this OL class pic.twitter.com/Aq2dZradAE — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 5, 2022

Athleticism scores for the 2022 offensive line class are now official.



Among offensive tackles, three prospects finished with an athleticism score of 90-plus:



Zach Tom, @WakeFB (99)

Bernhard Raimann, @CMU_Football (96)

Trevor Penning, @UNIFootball (90)#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/USlfjcDibG — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2022

Here are a couple of comparisons that I feel really good about so far in this OL class:



Max Mitchell - James Hurst

Ed Ingram - Jonah Jackson

Dohnovan West - Kendrick Green

Lecitus Smith - Nate Davis

Bernhard Raimann - Jake Matthews pic.twitter.com/pVNw3QqZug — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Strong is a 6’3”, 226 pound junior quarterback who completed 366 of 522 throws (70.1% completion rate) for 36 passing touchdowns and 8 interceptions during 12 starts—earning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Mountain West honors for a consecutive season in 2021.

As a pocket passer, Strong has exceptional arm talent with the ability to finesse the football in and also really rip it into tight space, when needed—with the ability to throw off of multiple platforms. He has a gunslinger’s mentality within the pocket, but also needs to get quicker in processing his reads and getting rid of the football at times. There are also some durability concerns regarding his surgically repaired right knee.

Strong’s also highly regarded for his leadership, so he could make some sense on ‘Day 2’ for the Colts as a developmental backup quarterback behind veteran starter Matt Ryan—should he slide a bit in the draft. The hope would be that he could be groomed behind Ryan for two seasons before assuming the Colts’ starting job in 2024.

Here’s the lowdown on Strong:

#Nevada QB Carson Strong announces he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft and skip the bowl game.



Good chance we could see Strong at the Senior Bowl. Strong-armed, confident passer. Not the most mobile. Combine medicals might be the most important part of his draft grade. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 15, 2021

I usually wait until the 2nd practice to really focus on the quarterbacks. But it’s clear that Carson Strong’s passes have a lot more life than Ridder and Pickett. Not really a surprise. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2022

My QB rankings if you combined 2021/2022 #NFLDraft classes



1. Trevor Lawrence

2. Malik Willis

3. Justin Fields

4. Trey Lance

T5. Zach Wilson

T5. Matt Corral

7. Mac Jones

8. Desmond Ridder

9. Kenny Pickett

10. Carson Strong

11. Sam Howell https://t.co/zoNSe9oV2J — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 4, 2022

Lowest clean-pocket uncatchable/inaccurate throw % on 10+ yard throws in 2021, per @PFF:



1. Kenny Pickett (20%)



10. Carson Strong (28%)



19. Matt Corral (31%)



24. Bailey Zappe (32%)



53. Malik Willis (36%)

54. Desmond Ridder (37%)



63. Sam Howell (38%) — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 8, 2022

If it weren’t for his knee being held together by cartilage from a cadaver, we might be talking about Carson Strong as a 1st rounder. There are varying opinions on his longevity but the gunslinger has all the tools you want in a pocket passer.https://t.co/CCbIcwC0Hy — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 7, 2022

Senior Bowl QB performance rankings



1. Malik Willis

2. Carson Strong

3. Bailey Zappe

4. Kenny Pickett

5. Sam Howell

6. Desmond Ridder — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) February 4, 2022

Carson Strong (@CarsonStrong_) mobility/escapability drills from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and Reese's Senior Bowl via himself.



So much for that "statue" narrative... pic.twitter.com/wmFZTxUBTU — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) March 20, 2022

Nevada QB Carson Strong says he wasn't fully healthy last season. Had surgery that required a yr recovery but he came back in 6 months. Feels he showed at the Senior Bowl that he can extend plays, move a little bit especially without a knee brace. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 2, 2022

It would be really something if the Colts could find their future franchise left tackle and quarterback within the same draft class respectively.

For what it’s worth, Reuter also has the Colts selecting Cincinnati senior wideout Alec Pierce in the fourth round, who caught 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 14 starts in 2021—as he was awarded Second-Team All-AAC honors.

At 6’3”, 211 pounds, with a 4.41 forty time, Pierce has the ideal size-speed combo, who plays as a big, physical possession wideout—with considerable toughness, but could struggle with separation at the next level and needs to further develop his route running.

Still, such a draft class would be incredibly offensive heavy for the Colts, while hopefully addressing a few key holes for the long-term picture.