NFL.com’s Chad Reuter Projects the Colts to Select CMU OT Bernhard Raimann, Nevada QB Carson Strong in Latest Mock Draft

According to NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and Nevada quarterback Carson Strong in his latest four-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft:
Pick 42
Indianapolis Colts
(from WAS)
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT · Senior
Pick 73
Indianapolis Colts
(from WAS)
Carson Strong
Nevada · QB · Junior (RS)
Regarding Raimann, the 6’6”, 303 pound offensive tackle (with 32 7/8” arms) and formerly converted tight end made all 6 starts at left tackle in 2021 for the Chippewas—earning First-Team All-MAC and Sporting News Second-Team All-American honors respectively.
While he has relatively short arms, Raimann has been highly regarded for his athleticism, lateral quickness, and movement skills—with the ability to climb to the second level of defenses with relative ease. However, being relatively new to the position, his technique could use some further refinement.
He has a Relative Athletic Score [RAS] of 9.81 out of a potential 10.0, which again, showcases his impressive athleticism at offensive tackle.
Here’s what they’re saying on Raimann:
My top-5 @SeniorBowl prospects (non-QB) entering the week. All five have 1st round grades with a chance to continue climbing.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2022
1. Trevor Penning, OT, UNI
2. Bernhard Raimann, OT CMU
3. Jermaine Johnson, DE, FSU
4. Zion Johnson, OG, BC
5. Logan Hall, DL, HOU
Here are a few players I've noticed I'm slightly lower on than the consensus - and hey that's ok! Most have going in the 1st round...— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 12, 2022
2nd Round Grades:
EDGE David Ojabo - MICH
OT Bernhard Raimann - CMU
OT Trevor Penning - UNI
WR Drake London - USC
DL Logan Hall - UH
Players I'll be higher than consensus on this cycle:— Cory (@realcorykinnan) April 8, 2022
Leo Chenal
Sam Howell
Chasen Hines
Alex Wright
Sean Rhyan
Players I'll be lower on than consensus:
Bernhard Raimann
Nakobe Dean
The QB position
Cam Jurgens
Jalen Tolbert
In his 9th ever game playing offensive tackle, Austrian-born Bernhard Raimann rolled into Death Valley at LSU and dominated.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 28, 2022
Allowed only one hurry all day. In fact, he allowed less than one pressure per game on average, and only allowed his QB to be touched 4 times ALL YEAR.
Film room preview: Bernhard Raimann breaking down one of my favorite reps on his 2021 film. Excellent example of what it looks like to stay leveraged on a block to finish. Footwork pic.twitter.com/BsbtkSXsve— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 4, 2022
Per a source, 13 NFL offensive line coaches were at the Central Michigan pro day today for Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2022
Raimann a potential Rd1 and Goedeke a Rd2-3 player. Both have NFL starter traits
#PunishJumpers (Bernhard Raimann x 2) pic.twitter.com/isg4NoMj6K— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 2, 2022
Spin moves are usually a cheat code in one-on-ones, but Bernhard Raimann is all over this one from Arnold Ebiketie— Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 3, 2022
Thought the Central Michigan tackle settled down really well today after a shaky start on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Y4oQ3vvta2
Wake Forest OL Zach Tom's 9'10" is tied for 4th best since 2006— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 5, 2022
Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann's 9'9" is 7th best
Three great jumpers in this OL class pic.twitter.com/Aq2dZradAE
Athleticism scores for the 2022 offensive line class are now official.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2022
Among offensive tackles, three prospects finished with an athleticism score of 90-plus:
Zach Tom, @WakeFB (99)
Bernhard Raimann, @CMU_Football (96)
Trevor Penning, @UNIFootball (90)#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/USlfjcDibG
Here are a couple of comparisons that I feel really good about so far in this OL class:— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 18, 2022
Max Mitchell - James Hurst
Ed Ingram - Jonah Jackson
Dohnovan West - Kendrick Green
Lecitus Smith - Nate Davis
Bernhard Raimann - Jake Matthews pic.twitter.com/pVNw3QqZug
Meanwhile, Strong is a 6’3”, 226 pound junior quarterback who completed 366 of 522 throws (70.1% completion rate) for 36 passing touchdowns and 8 interceptions during 12 starts—earning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Mountain West honors for a consecutive season in 2021.
As a pocket passer, Strong has exceptional arm talent with the ability to finesse the football in and also really rip it into tight space, when needed—with the ability to throw off of multiple platforms. He has a gunslinger’s mentality within the pocket, but also needs to get quicker in processing his reads and getting rid of the football at times. There are also some durability concerns regarding his surgically repaired right knee.
Strong’s also highly regarded for his leadership, so he could make some sense on ‘Day 2’ for the Colts as a developmental backup quarterback behind veteran starter Matt Ryan—should he slide a bit in the draft. The hope would be that he could be groomed behind Ryan for two seasons before assuming the Colts’ starting job in 2024.
Here’s the lowdown on Strong:
#Nevada QB Carson Strong announces he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft and skip the bowl game.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 15, 2021
Good chance we could see Strong at the Senior Bowl. Strong-armed, confident passer. Not the most mobile. Combine medicals might be the most important part of his draft grade.
I usually wait until the 2nd practice to really focus on the quarterbacks. But it’s clear that Carson Strong’s passes have a lot more life than Ridder and Pickett. Not really a surprise.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2022
My QB rankings if you combined 2021/2022 #NFLDraft classes— Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 4, 2022
1. Trevor Lawrence
2. Malik Willis
3. Justin Fields
4. Trey Lance
T5. Zach Wilson
T5. Matt Corral
7. Mac Jones
8. Desmond Ridder
9. Kenny Pickett
10. Carson Strong
11. Sam Howell https://t.co/zoNSe9oV2J
Lowest clean-pocket uncatchable/inaccurate throw % on 10+ yard throws in 2021, per @PFF:— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 8, 2022
1. Kenny Pickett (20%)
10. Carson Strong (28%)
19. Matt Corral (31%)
24. Bailey Zappe (32%)
53. Malik Willis (36%)
54. Desmond Ridder (37%)
63. Sam Howell (38%)
If it weren’t for his knee being held together by cartilage from a cadaver, we might be talking about Carson Strong as a 1st rounder. There are varying opinions on his longevity but the gunslinger has all the tools you want in a pocket passer.https://t.co/CCbIcwC0Hy— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 7, 2022
Senior Bowl QB performance rankings— Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) February 4, 2022
1. Malik Willis
2. Carson Strong
3. Bailey Zappe
4. Kenny Pickett
5. Sam Howell
6. Desmond Ridder
Carson Strong (@CarsonStrong_) mobility/escapability drills from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and Reese's Senior Bowl via himself.— Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) March 20, 2022
So much for that "statue" narrative... pic.twitter.com/wmFZTxUBTU
Nevada QB Carson Strong says he wasn't fully healthy last season. Had surgery that required a yr recovery but he came back in 6 months. Feels he showed at the Senior Bowl that he can extend plays, move a little bit especially without a knee brace.— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 2, 2022
It would be really something if the Colts could find their future franchise left tackle and quarterback within the same draft class respectively.
For what it’s worth, Reuter also has the Colts selecting Cincinnati senior wideout Alec Pierce in the fourth round, who caught 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 14 starts in 2021—as he was awarded Second-Team All-AAC honors.
At 6’3”, 211 pounds, with a 4.41 forty time, Pierce has the ideal size-speed combo, who plays as a big, physical possession wideout—with considerable toughness, but could struggle with separation at the next level and needs to further develop his route running.
Still, such a draft class would be incredibly offensive heavy for the Colts, while hopefully addressing a few key holes for the long-term picture.
Loading comments...