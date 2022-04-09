 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter Projects the Colts to Select CMU OT Bernhard Raimann, Nevada QB Carson Strong in Latest Mock Draft

By Luke Schultheis
Nevada v Kansas State Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

According to NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, the Indianapolis Colts are projected to select Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and Nevada quarterback Carson Strong in his latest four-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft:

Pick 42

Indianapolis Colts

(from WAS)

Bernhard Raimann

Central Michigan · OT · Senior

Pick 73

Indianapolis Colts

(from WAS)

Carson Strong

Nevada · QB · Junior (RS)

Regarding Raimann, the 6’6”, 303 pound offensive tackle (with 32 7/8” arms) and formerly converted tight end made all 6 starts at left tackle in 2021 for the Chippewas—earning First-Team All-MAC and Sporting News Second-Team All-American honors respectively.

While he has relatively short arms, Raimann has been highly regarded for his athleticism, lateral quickness, and movement skills—with the ability to climb to the second level of defenses with relative ease. However, being relatively new to the position, his technique could use some further refinement.

He has a Relative Athletic Score [RAS] of 9.81 out of a potential 10.0, which again, showcases his impressive athleticism at offensive tackle.

Here’s what they’re saying on Raimann:

Meanwhile, Strong is a 6’3”, 226 pound junior quarterback who completed 366 of 522 throws (70.1% completion rate) for 36 passing touchdowns and 8 interceptions during 12 starts—earning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Mountain West honors for a consecutive season in 2021.

As a pocket passer, Strong has exceptional arm talent with the ability to finesse the football in and also really rip it into tight space, when needed—with the ability to throw off of multiple platforms. He has a gunslinger’s mentality within the pocket, but also needs to get quicker in processing his reads and getting rid of the football at times. There are also some durability concerns regarding his surgically repaired right knee.

Strong’s also highly regarded for his leadership, so he could make some sense on ‘Day 2’ for the Colts as a developmental backup quarterback behind veteran starter Matt Ryan—should he slide a bit in the draft. The hope would be that he could be groomed behind Ryan for two seasons before assuming the Colts’ starting job in 2024.

Here’s the lowdown on Strong:

It would be really something if the Colts could find their future franchise left tackle and quarterback within the same draft class respectively.

For what it’s worth, Reuter also has the Colts selecting Cincinnati senior wideout Alec Pierce in the fourth round, who caught 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards (17.0 ypr. avg.) and 8 touchdown receptions during 14 starts in 2021—as he was awarded Second-Team All-AAC honors.

At 6’3”, 211 pounds, with a 4.41 forty time, Pierce has the ideal size-speed combo, who plays as a big, physical possession wideout—with considerable toughness, but could struggle with separation at the next level and needs to further develop his route running.

Still, such a draft class would be incredibly offensive heavy for the Colts, while hopefully addressing a few key holes for the long-term picture.

