Bears Sign Colts Free Agent LB Matthew Adams to One-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears announced on Saturday morning that the team has signed Indianapolis Colts free agent linebacker Matthew Adams to a one-year contract:

The 26 year old linebacker, who was a 2018 7th round pick of the Colts, will reunite with former Indianapolis defensive coordinator, now turned Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Playing predominantly on special teams during four seasons with the Colts, the 6’0”, 229 pound linebacker recorded 55 tackles (40 solo), 6 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in 58 career games (including 9 starts).

Per PFF (subscription), Adams had their fourth (*tied) highest special teams grade this past season, earning a +90.8 overall grade—as he had 9 tackles and an assist playing 350 total special teams snaps for the Colts during 2021.

As such, Adams was a valuable special teams contributor for the Colts and serviceable backup linebacker when called upon in the defensive lineup.

However, given the potential increased cost, Indianapolis may have elected to find a cheaper replacement through the later rounds of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.