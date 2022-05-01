Colts Podcast: Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft is all about needs and athleticism

Does Chris Ballard have a type? You’re darn right he does. The Colts GM went into day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft with one clear goal: fill needs with top tier athletes. Did he do it? That’s what we examine on our latest podcast.

Topics include:

Eric Johnson, the first of two defensive tackles taken and the only alarming aspect of his measurements

WR turned tight end Andrew Ogletree and why this developmental 6th round pick has huge upside but probably won’t see the field much anytime soon

Defensive tackle Curtis Brooks out of Cincinnati, and why this “undersized” player may have the biggest potential of them all

Seventh round pick Yale safety/corner Rodney Thomas and why he has a hard road ahead, but could be someone that develops over time

