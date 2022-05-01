 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts Podcast: Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft is all about needs and athleticism

Yes - Chris Ballard definitely has a type.

By David J Walker
/ new
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Does Chris Ballard have a type? You’re darn right he does. The Colts GM went into day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft with one clear goal: fill needs with top tier athletes. Did he do it? That’s what we examine on our latest podcast.

Topics include:

  • Eric Johnson, the first of two defensive tackles taken and the only alarming aspect of his measurements
  • WR turned tight end Andrew Ogletree and why this developmental 6th round pick has huge upside but probably won’t see the field much anytime soon
  • Defensive tackle Curtis Brooks out of Cincinnati, and why this “undersized” player may have the biggest potential of them all
  • Seventh round pick Yale safety/corner Rodney Thomas and why he has a hard road ahead, but could be someone that develops over time

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...