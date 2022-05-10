Report: Colts Sign Veteran Free Agent OT Dennis Kelly

According to his former Tennessee Titans teammate Taylor Lewan, veteran free agent offensive tackle Dennis Kelly is signing with the Indianapolis Colts (which has since been confirmed):

Breaking news: @DennisKelly67 is signing with the Indianapolis Colts.



Per Taylor Schefty — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) May 10, 2022

Originally a 2012 5th round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, the former Purdue standout has appeared in 114 games, making 51 career starts—including playing stops with the Eagles (2012-15), Tennessee Titans (2016-20), and most recently, the Green Bay Packers (2021).

Now 32 years old, the 6’8”, 321 pound offensive tackle is fresh off a 2021 season for the Packers in which he appeared in 10 games, making 4 starts—all at right tackle.

Per PFF (subscription), this past season, Kelly was their 35th best graded offensive tackle with a +72.4 overall grade—featuring a +73.6 pass blocking grade. In pass protection, he allowed a sack and 4 total QB pressures in 185 total pass blocking snaps.

He’s just a season removed from being a full-time starter with the Titans back in 2020—as he started all 16 games during that campaign.

Predominantly a right tackle, Kelly should provide additional offensive tackle depth with a wealth of starting experience to draw from. He should also take some of the initial pressure off of Colts rookie third round pick Bernhard Raimann, who was slated in as the team’s top swing-tackle (with still a chance to win the starting left tackle job outright). Kelly’s presence should allow Raimann to have the luxury of more developmental time—should he need it.

Kelly is a quality swing-tackle that the Colts can add to the fold—as a plug-and-play starter if injuries arise. He’s a solid addition at this later point in free agency as a proven backup.

Here’s hoping he’s this year’s free agency version of Chris Reed—only at offensive tackle (although the best hope may be that the entire Colts starting offensive line stays healthy, and the unit doesn’t need him at all).