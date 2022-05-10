Report: Longtime Colts area scout Mike Derice hired by the Giants as a national scout

According to Neil Stratton, longtime Indianapolis Colts area scout Mike Derice is joining the New York Giants as a national scout—which appears to be a promotion:

Mike Derice, who has spent a decade as an area scout w/the #Colts, is the latest addition to the #Giants scouting dept. His expected role is national scout. Derice played, graduated from, and served as DFO for @StonyBrookFB & has worked w/the @WeAreAFCA convention. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) May 10, 2022

As a Brooklyn, New York native, it’s a homecoming for Derice, who gets to reunite with Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown, who previously served as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015) with the Colts—working alongside Derice.

Derice has been credited in the draft pre-draft evaluation process for finding prospects such as Isaiah Rodgers, Rock Ya-Sin, and Zaire Franklin for Indianapolis—and reportedly ‘pounding the table’ for new rookie Nick Cross.

While he’ll be missed, it sounds like a good opportunity for him to get promoted and return home, and an open spot for someone else to now shine in the Colts scouting department.