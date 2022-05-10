 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Longtime Colts area scout Mike Derice hired by the Giants as a national scout

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Neil Stratton, longtime Indianapolis Colts area scout Mike Derice is joining the New York Giants as a national scout—which appears to be a promotion:

As a Brooklyn, New York native, it’s a homecoming for Derice, who gets to reunite with Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown, who previously served as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015) with the Colts—working alongside Derice.

Derice has been credited in the draft pre-draft evaluation process for finding prospects such as Isaiah Rodgers, Rock Ya-Sin, and Zaire Franklin for Indianapolis—and reportedly ‘pounding the table’ for new rookie Nick Cross.

While he’ll be missed, it sounds like a good opportunity for him to get promoted and return home, and an open spot for someone else to now shine in the Colts scouting department.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...