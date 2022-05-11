Colts Host Free Agent Defensive End DeMarcus Walker for Visit Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts hosted free-agent defensive end DeMarcus Walker for a visit on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

A former second-round pick of the Denver Broncos back in 2017, Walker had a combined 10.5 sacks and 51 tackles through his first four seasons.

After spending his first four seasons with the Broncos, Walker signed a one-year deal with Houston Texans. In 2021, Walker played in a total of 13 games for the Texans and made two starts.

In those 13 games, Walker had a forced fumble, two sacks, 31 combined tackles and seven QB hits for Houston, per Pro Football Reference.

Even with defensive ends Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo backing up starters Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue, the Colts could benefit from bringing in an experienced veteran like Walker. Knowing general manager Chris Ballard’s style, he’ll likely make sure the Colts have a minimum of eight to nine players who can contribute along the defensive line.

If signed, Perhaps Walker could be a solid rotational player for the Colts in 2022 — similar to how Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kemoko Turay were last season.