Report: Colts Invite Former Browns WR Antonio Callaway for Minicamp Tryout

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway will be at Indianapolis Colts minicamp on a tryout basis:

Former #Browns WR Antonio Callaway will be at #Colts minicamp, source said, on a tryout basis. The 2018 fourth round pick recently spent time with the #Dolphins and #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2022

Originally a 2018 4th round pick of the Browns out of Florida, the 5’11”, 200 pound wideout has 53 career receptions for 695 total receiving yards (13.1 ypr. avg.) and 5 touchdown receptions during 25 games (14 starts)—having spent two years with Cleveland (2018-19) and a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins (2020) thereafter, as he did not play last season (after being waived off the Kansas City Chiefs injured reserve to being the campaign).

He also offers versatility as a possible kick or punt return specialist.

While very talented and still only 25 years old—as he would’ve been a much earlier draft pick based purely on his tape, had it not been for off-the-field issues at Florida (including a sexual assault accusation), some concerns have followed Callaway to the pro ranks—as he’s been issued lengthy suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and was ultimately waived by the Browns for showing up late to the team’s meetings and practices.

His tryout seems a little uncharacteristic for the Colts, but perhaps, the team is looking to kick the tires on a still talented young wideout with a chance to potentially turn his career trajectory around—having hopefully matured and learned from past mistakes/issues.

With Antonio Callaway (WR - Florida) and Derwin James (S - Florida State) declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft, let's revisit the time they went 1-on-1 near the goal line. pic.twitter.com/xhRa8BmRH8 — Shawn Spencer (@Spencer_NFL) December 7, 2017

Here's a quick look at Antonio Callaway as a returner & WR. (Plays 2 & 3 vs Minkah Fitzpatrick)… https://t.co/FFnnda2ECr — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 18, 2018

Antonio Callaway beating Minkah Fitzpatrick for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/CB5WdwfR31 — gavin lux wine tasting club (@QBWinsRnotAstat) April 29, 2018

Tyrod Taylor and Antonio Callaway had one of the cooler TDs that will be lost in translationpic.twitter.com/uP4rheKIcY — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 15, 2019

Callaway is a dynamic playmaker with the football in his hands and has a quick release (and features a 4.41 forty time), and the Colts could always use more of that in their receiving corps collectively. That being said, the consistent off-the-field issues should definitely cause some pause for the Colts and make them wonder whether it’s really even worth it.

Making the back-end of the Colts receiver unit would be no easy task either, as there’s a number of intriguing developmental wideouts such as Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon to compete with for such an opportunity.