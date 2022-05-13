 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Colts Invite Former Browns WR Antonio Callaway for Minicamp Tryout

The Colts are bringing in a still young and talented wideout for an extra look—albeit one with lingering off-the-field questions.

By Luke Schultheis
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway will be at Indianapolis Colts minicamp on a tryout basis:

Originally a 2018 4th round pick of the Browns out of Florida, the 5’11”, 200 pound wideout has 53 career receptions for 695 total receiving yards (13.1 ypr. avg.) and 5 touchdown receptions during 25 games (14 starts)—having spent two years with Cleveland (2018-19) and a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins (2020) thereafter, as he did not play last season (after being waived off the Kansas City Chiefs injured reserve to being the campaign).

He also offers versatility as a possible kick or punt return specialist.

While very talented and still only 25 years old—as he would’ve been a much earlier draft pick based purely on his tape, had it not been for off-the-field issues at Florida (including a sexual assault accusation), some concerns have followed Callaway to the pro ranks—as he’s been issued lengthy suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and was ultimately waived by the Browns for showing up late to the team’s meetings and practices.

His tryout seems a little uncharacteristic for the Colts, but perhaps, the team is looking to kick the tires on a still talented young wideout with a chance to potentially turn his career trajectory around—having hopefully matured and learned from past mistakes/issues.

Callaway is a dynamic playmaker with the football in his hands and has a quick release (and features a 4.41 forty time), and the Colts could always use more of that in their receiving corps collectively. That being said, the consistent off-the-field issues should definitely cause some pause for the Colts and make them wonder whether it’s really even worth it.

Making the back-end of the Colts receiver unit would be no easy task either, as there’s a number of intriguing developmental wideouts such as Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon to compete with for such an opportunity.

