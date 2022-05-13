Colts Sign Four Drafted Rookies to Contracts; Announce Signed Rookie UDFA Class

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that the team has signed the following drafted rookies to a contract: defensive tackle Eric Johnson (5th round), tight end Andrew Ogletree (6th round), defensive tackle Curtis Brooks (6th round), and cornerback Rodney Thomas II (7th round).

The team also has signed the following undrafted rookie free agents:

Our 2022 undrafted free agents: pic.twitter.com/g9I5IgE2GF — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 13, 2022

Most of the rookie UDFA signings had already been widely reported, except for one potential exception, the addition of Bruins’ wide receiver (and running back) Ethan Fernea, who could be a useful special teams contributor.

As it stands, the Colts have now signed four of their eight selections in their 2022 Draft Class—with the rest assuredly soon to follow.