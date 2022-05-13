 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts Injury Update: WR Alec Pierce Leaves Rookie Minicamp Practice Early, But Concern Level is Low

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: MAR 02 Scouting Combline Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer, Indianapolis Colts top rookie wideout Alec Pierce was forced to leave the field early today during the team’s first rookie minicamp practice—but the concern level is low because it may be strictly due to dehydration:

Obviously, this was the first scheduled team activity for Pierce, and temperatures in the Indianapolis area outside reached the mid-eighties during the late afternoon—in what was a pretty hot spring day for mid-May.

It doesn’t appear that there’s much to worry about right now, as perhaps Pierce was going too hard or maybe he just wasn’t quite in in-game shape quite yet or had enough fluids.

Either way, it’s good that crisis was avoided for the Colts, and it’s nothing serious for Pierce.

