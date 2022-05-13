Colts Injury Update: WR Alec Pierce Leaves Rookie Minicamp Practice Early, But Concern Level is Low

According to The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer, Indianapolis Colts top rookie wideout Alec Pierce was forced to leave the field early today during the team’s first rookie minicamp practice—but the concern level is low because it may be strictly due to dehydration:

WR Alec Pierce left the field before the first rookie camp practice ended today. Frank Reich said the concern level is low. Believes it might be related to dehydration. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) May 13, 2022

Obviously, this was the first scheduled team activity for Pierce, and temperatures in the Indianapolis area outside reached the mid-eighties during the late afternoon—in what was a pretty hot spring day for mid-May.

It doesn’t appear that there’s much to worry about right now, as perhaps Pierce was going too hard or maybe he just wasn’t quite in in-game shape quite yet or had enough fluids.

Either way, it’s good that crisis was avoided for the Colts, and it’s nothing serious for Pierce.