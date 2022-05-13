Colts Unveil Rookie Jersey Numbers for Team’s 2022 Draft Class

The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their rookie draft class of 2022’s jersey numbers and the early results are promising—although these still could be subject to change after later cuts before the season starts:

Beyond top rookie wideout Alec Pierce taking an interesting #14 for a position, which was previously worn by Zach Pascal (and brings some past flashes of Hakeem Nicks), the rest of the numbers are right in line with what you’d reasonably expect.

The rest are as follows: tight end Jelani Woods (#80), offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (#79), safety Nick Cross (#20) [reminiscent of both Darius Butler and Mike Doss at the position], defensive tackle Eric Johnson (#93) [bringing flashes of Dwight Freeney, which I still don’t know why this number has been released so soon by the franchise], tight end Andrew Ogletree (#85) [Ken Dilger anyone?], defensive tackle Curtis Brooks (#97) [a sleek number for a defensive lineman but no one on the Colts has ever made it truly stick], and cornerback Rodney Thomas II (#25) [a solid choice for a cornerback].