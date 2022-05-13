Colts Sign Third Round Safety Nick Cross to a Rookie Contract

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that the team has also signed Maryland safety Nick Cross (third round) to a rookie contract—as he joins four of the team’s recent ‘Day 3’ picks: defensive tackle Eric Johnson (5th round), tight end Andrew Ogletree (6th round), defensive tackle Curtis Brooks (6th round), and cornerback Rodney Thomas II (7th round), in having his new pro deal safely inked:

We have signed third round draft pick @Nick_Cross26. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 13, 2022

Terms of the deal are reportedly as follows:

Colts' deal for third-round draft pick Nick Cross: $5.065 million, $864,100 signing bonus, salaries of $705,000, $935,256, $1.165 million, $1.395 million — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 13, 2022

The Colts have now signed five of their eight draft picks as only wideout Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods, and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann remain from their remaining ‘Day 2’ selections—meaning the franchise has made some quick work in getting these deals wrapped up, which is good for all parties involved.