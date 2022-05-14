Colts to Host Joint Training Camp Practices with the Detroit Lions Ahead of Preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts will host joint training camp practices with the Detroit Lions at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, before the two teams’ Week 2 preseason matchup on Saturday, August 20th at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Two practices at Grand Park in Westfield before the teams’ preseason game on Aug. 20 https://t.co/PKMXCO9qzg — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 14, 2022

The Colts seem to have a positive professional relationship with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who general manager Chris Ballard previously interviewed for his past head coaching opening back in 2018 for Indianapolis—when the Lions sideline leader was then an assistant head coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Per The Detroit News:

“This will mark the second time in the last five years the Lions have traveled to Indianapolis to share a practice field with the Colts. The two sides also conducted joint sessions in 2017, ahead of Jim Caldwell’s final season as Detroit’s head coach.”

During last year’s preseason, the Colts had joint training camp practices with the Carolina Panthers, and the Cleveland Browns previously in 2019. There’s been a history of the Colts having joint training camp practices with other NFL teams—including with the Chicago Bears and Lions as mentioned.