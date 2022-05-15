An Analysis of the Running Back Wall — 2022 Update

A couple of summers ago, I wrote an article about the “running back wall”, which is a name for the point where running back’s careers start to decline. While it was a good starting point, it was very far from perfect. The sample size wasn’t large enough, it didn’t take into account playoff touches and had some human error in some steps. In this updated version of that experiment, I tripled the sample size, included playoff touches, more data and ensured the calculations were done correctly at each stage.
In terms of the research, we’ll look at:
- Yards per touch (NFL) — To use as the point where we can find his initial decline
- Total amount of touches — Touches = hits, which is the #1 factor in a running back’s decline; this figure includes NFL regular season totals, college totals and NFL playoff totals
- Yards per touch by NFL year — To evaluate which season we see the decline start (based on the yards per touch career average); figure will italicised
- Average number of touches per season — How many times did he touch the ball per season, on average.
- After how many touches did his play decline — The sum of his NFL career touches before the initial season of his decline
- Magic Number — the total from above (after how many touches did his play decline number) plus the amount of touches from college
In terms of deciding where the decline starts, the point will be determined by when he fails to surpass his career yards per touch average for the remainder of his career.
The big number that you need to pay attention to is the magic number since after that “magic number”, their career declines, which is the entire point of this experiment.
Data for 24 Running Backs
We will use the following 24 players for this sample (up from 8):
Emmitt Smith
Career Y/T: 4.4
Total Touches: 6075 (5319 + 756)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.4, 4.4, 4.7, 5.6, 4.4, 4.9, 3.9, 4.3, 4.4. 4.3, 4.2, 4.1, 3.9, 3.5, 3.7
Average Number of Touches by Season: 328
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2624
Age at Decline: 27
Magic Number: 3380
Walter Payton
Career Y/T: 4.9
Total Touches: 5130 (4532 + 598)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 3.9, 4.7, 5.8, 4.9, 4.8, 5.0, 4.2, 5.0, 5.5, 4.8, 5.5, 4.8, 4.2
Average Number of Touches by Season: 333
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 3959
Age at Decline: 31
Magic Number: 4557
Frank Gore
Career Y/T: 4.7
Total Touches: 4756 (4385 + 371)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 5.2, 5.8, 4.9, 5.0, 5.4, 5.2, 4.4, 5.1, 4.3, 4.6, 4.2, 4.3, 4.2, 5.0, 3.9, 3.7
Average Number of Touches by Season: 264
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2333
Age at Decline: 30
Magic Number: 2707
Note: Despite the fact that Gore did have a season with 5 yards per touch late in his career, we can chalk that up as an outlier since 7 of the 8 seasons following the 5.1 season were below the career yards per touch average and his workload in that 5.0 season was significantly reduced compared to the previous seasons. It’s for those reasons we included that year as part of his declining years.
Curtis Martin
Career Y/T: 4.4
Total Touches: 4828 (4221 + 607)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.4, 4.1, 4.6, 4.0, 4.2, 4.4, 4.7, 4.7, 4.3, 4.7, 3.5
Average Number of Touches by Season: 364
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 3977
Age at Decline: 32
Magic Number: 4584
Jerome Bettis
Career Y/T: 4.1
Total Touches: 4255 (3886 + 369)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 5.2, 3.8, 3.7, 4.5, 4.6, 3.8, 3.8, 3.9, 4.8, 3.7, 3.5, 3.9, 3.6
Average Number of Touches by Season: 283
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2958
Age at Decline: 30
Magic Number: 3327
Adrian Peterson
Career Y/T: 4.9
Total Touches: 4429 (3657 + 772)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year:
Average Number of Touches by Season: 236
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2741
Age at Decline: 28
Magic Number: 3513
LaDainian Tomlinson
Career Y/T: 4.9
Total Touches: 4940 (3954 + 986)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.0, 4.8, 5.7, 4.5, 4.7, 5.8, 5.2, 4.5, 3.6, 4.7, 6.2
Average Number of Touches by Season: 345
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2918
Age at Decline: 29
Magic Number: 3904
Note: The season where he had 6.2, he only had 117 touches on the season, which was significantly less than any of the other seasons in his career, so the number looks like an outlier because of the low totals.
Barry Sanders
Career Y/T: 5.3
Total Touches: 4071 (3526 + 546)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 5.8, 6.1, 4.8, 4.6, 4.7, 5.8, 5.2, 5.1, 6.4, 4.7
Average Number of Touches by Season: 341
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 3146
Age at Decline: 30
Magic Number: 3692
Edgerrin James
Career Y/T: 4.5
Total Touches: 4253 (3714 + 539)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 5.0, 5.1, 4.9, 4.0, 4.3, 5.3, 4.6, 3.7, 4.1, 4.1, 2.9
Average Number of Touches by Season: 315
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2729
Age at Decline: 28
Magic Number: 3268
Marcus Allen
Career Y/T: 4.9
Total Touches: 4947 (3929 + 1018)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 5.5, 4.8, 5.7, 5.2, 4.8, 4.6, 4.4, 5.4, 4.5, 5.4, 6.1, 4.2, 4.6, 4.7, 4.7, 4.4
Average Number of Touches by Season: 226
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2741
Age at Decline: 33
Magic Number: 3759
Eric Dickerson
Career Y/T: 4.7
Total Touches: 4253 (3444 + 809)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 5.0, 5.6, 4.4, 4.7, 4.8, 4.8, 4.4, 4.2, 3.9, 4.0, 4.7
Average Number of Touches by Season: 298
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2475
Age at Decline: 29
Magic Number: 3284
Franco Harris
Career Y/T: 4.4
Total Touches: 4115 (3707 + 408)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 5.9, 3.9, 5.2, 5.0, 4.1, 3.9, 3.7, 4.9, 4.1, 4.4, 5.0, 4.1, 2.5
Average Number of Touches by Season: 251
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2606
Age at Decline: 29
Magic Number: 3014
Note: Harris had a season of 5.0 after his initial decline, but that’s because he got injured and played several less games than he normally would.
Tony Dorsett
Career Y/T: 4.9
Total Touches: 4887 (3682 + 1205)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 5.4, 5.2, 5.0, 4.6, 5.3, 4.6, 4.9, 4.7, 5.0, 4.9, 4.2, 4.2
Average Number of Touches by Season: 278
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2774
Age at Decline: 32
Magic Number: 3984
John Riggins
Career Y/T: 4.2
Total Touches: 3950 (3166 + 527 + 257)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.6, 5.1, 4.1, 4.6, 5.1, 4.1, 4.0, 4.7, 4.6, 3.8, 3.2, 3.6, 3.8, 3.8
Average Number of Touches by Season: 226
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 1893
Age at Decline: 32
Magic Number: 2420
Lesean McCoy
Career Y/T: 5.0
Total Touches: 3696 (3047 + 649)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.8, 5.9, 5.1, 4.8, 5.9, 4.3, 5.1, 5.7, 4.6, 3.9, 5.0, 5.3,
Average Number of Touches by Season: 248
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2327
Age at Decline: 29
Magic Number: 2976
Note: McCoy only had 25 touches in his final season so the 5.3 figure is misleading.
Marshawn Lynch
Career Y/T: 4.6
Total Touches: 3523 (2965 + 558)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.4, 4.5, 4.3, 3.9, 4.5, 5.3, 4.7, 5.3, 4.0, 4.6, 4.4, 2.8
Average Number of Touches by Season: 228
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2469
Age at Decline: 29
Magic Number: 3027
Marshall Faulk
Career Y/T: 5.3
Total Touches: 4668 (3820 + 848)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.9, 4.5, 4.0, 4.9, 5.4, 7.1, 6.6, 6.3, 5.1, 4.4, 4.4, 5.3
Average Number of Touches by Season: 300
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2866
Age at Decline: 29
Magic Number: 3714
Steven Jackson
Career Y/T: 4.7
Total Touches: 4067 (3258 + 809)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 5.6, 4.6, 5.4, 4.6, 4.8, 4.6, 4.3, 4.9, 4.6, 3.9, 4.1, 3.2
Average Number of Touches by Season: 269
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2529
Age at Decline: 29
Magic Number: 3338
Thomas Jones
Career Y/T: 4.2
Total Touches: 4003 (3123 + 880)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.0, 4.0, 3.9, 5.0, 4.6, 4.3, 4.1, 4.0, 4.7, 4.3, 3.9, 3.3
Average Number of Touches by Season: 249
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2700
Age at Decline: 32
Magic Number: 3580
Warrick Dunn
Career Y/T: 4.8
Total Touches: 4060 (3353 + 707)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 5.5, 4.7, 4.7, 5.3, 4.4, 4.7, 6.2, 4.8, 5.3, 4.3, 3.6, 4.8
Average Number of Touches by Season: 265
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2548
Age at Decline: 31
Magic Number: 3255
Eddie George
Career Y/T: 4.0
Total Touches: 4108 (3362 + 746)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.3, 4.0, 4.2, 4.8, 4.3, 3.5, 3.7, 3.6, 3.7
Average Number of Touches by Season: 348
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2080
Age at Decline: 28
Magic Number: 2826
Earl Campbell
Career Y/T: 4.4
Total Touches: 3219 (2448 + 771)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.8, 4.7, 5.2, 3.9, 3.8, 4.4, 3.3, 4.4
Average Number of Touches by Season: 289
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 1222
Age at Decline: 26
Magic Number: 1993
Thurman Thomas
Career Y/T: 4.9
Total Touches: 4804 (3764 + 1040)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.8, 5.3, 5.7, 5.8, 5.7, 4.2, 4.3, 4.2, 4.2, 4.6, 5.1, 4.8, 5.1
Average Number of Touches by Season: 258
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 1886
Age at Decline: 27
Magic Number: 2926
Note: Two seasons late in his career at 5.1 were seasons were his touches were significantly reduced so they don’t accurately reflect his performance.
Jamal Lewis
Career Y/T: 4.5
Total Touches: 3429 (2763 + 140 + 526)
Yards per Touch by NFL Year: 4.9, 5.0, 5.5, 4.6, 3.6, 3.8, 4.7, 3.9, 3.9
Average Number of Touches by Season: 307
After How Many Touches did his play decline: 2450
Age at Decline: 29
Magic Number: 2976
Putting all the Numbers Together — Magic Number
Magic numbers by player:
Emmitt Smith — 3380
Walter Payton — 4557
Frank Gore — 2707
Curtis Martin — 4584
Jerome Bettis — 3327
Adrian Peterson — 3513
LaDainian Tomlinson — 3904
Barry Sanders — 3692
Edgerrin James — 3268
Marcus Allen — 3759
Eric Dickerson — 3284
Franco Harris — 3014
Tony Dorsett — 3984
John Riggins — 2420
Lesean McCoy — 2976
Marshawn Lynch — 3027
Marshall Faulk — 3714
Steven Jackson — 3338
Thomas Jones — 3580
Warrick Dunn — 3255
Eddie George — 2826
Earl Campbell — 1993
Thurman Thomas — 2926
Jamal Lewis — 2976
Average: 3334
Standard Deviation: 600
Range: 2744-3933
Putting all the Numbers Together — Age at Decline
“Age at Decline” number by player:
Emmitt Smith — 27
Walter Payton — 31
Frank Gore — 30
Curtis Martin — 32
Jerome Bettis — 30
Adrian Peterson — 28
LaDainian Tomlinson — 29
Barry Sanders — 30
Edgerrin James — 28
Marcus Allen — 33
Eric Dickerson — 29
Franco Harris — 29
Tony Dorsett — 32
John Riggins — 32
Lesean McCoy — 29
Marshawn Lynch — 29
Marshall Faulk — 29
Steven Jackson — 29
Thomas Jones — 32
Warrick Dunn — 31
Eddie George — 28
Earl Campbell — 26
Thurman Thomas — 27
Jamal Lewis — 29
Average: 29.5
Standard Deviation: 1.8
Range: 27.7-31.3
Reading the Data
Touches
In terms of touches, we saw the the average running back wall figure was at 3334 touches. That means that after 3334 touches, we can expect to see a drop from an average running back (from our sample). The standard deviation was 600 which means that the majority of the declines will happen after the 2774th touch and before the 3934th touch.
Age
In terms of age, we saw that the average age of decline is 29.5 years old. In terms of standard deviation, we saw it was 1.8, which means that the majority of the declines will happen within the ages of 27.6 and 31.4 years old (call it 28 and 31 years old).
What this means for Jonathan Taylor
If we use 3330 as the running back wall number, then Jonathan Taylor has quite a few good years left in him.
Taylor had 968 touches in college and has had 663 over the first two years of his career. That puts him at 1631 total touches. You could say that at 3330 touches, he has around 1670 good touches left in him. If we use the lower end of the range, then he has 1113 touches left and if we use the higher end he has 2302 touches left.
Jonathan Taylor has averaged 340 touches (if you project for a 17 game season) over the first two years of his career. If he continues at the pace then:
- Average — 3300 Total Touches: He has about 5 good seasons left
- Low End — 2744 Total Touches: He has 3.4 good seasons left
- High End — 3933 Total Touches: He has 6.9 good seasons left
Barring any type of serious injury, Taylor has at least 3 and a half good (for him) seasons left in him before we can expect any type of decline. He has at most 7 good seasons left in him. You can expect the actual result to land somewhere in the middle which is why I project he has 5 good seasons left in him.
He is entering the 3rd year of his rookie contract. He has 2 years left on the contract. Taylor definitely deserves to see a 2nd contract, but when should he be signed until. If the Colts want to see those 5 good seasons plus potential one extra year (to see if he falls in the higher end of the running back wall range), then they’ll look to sign him to a 4 year contract after his current deal expires.
That means that next summer, Chris Ballard could look to negotiate a 4 year contract extension that kicks in during the 2024 season. Anything beyond 4 years and the Colts could be opening themselves up to a potential contract issue well down the line. Anything earlier than 4 years and Taylor could actually see a third contract with the Colts.
If we account for age, signing Taylor for 4 years after his rookie contract would lock him up through 2027, where he will be 28 and turning 29 when he is a free agent. So in terms of age, a 4 year deal after his rookie contract would time things up perfectly since that is around the age where the decline starts.
Loading comments...