The Early Returns from Colts Top Rookie WR Alec Pierce Have Been Promising at Minicamp

The Colts’ top draft pick in 2022 has already made his presence felt—particularly in the red zone, at rookie minicamp.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: MAY 13 Indianapolis Colts Rookie Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After returning to rookie minicamp practice on Saturday, having suffered from symptoms of dehydration the previous day, Indianapolis Colts top rookie wideout Alec Pierce showed no lingering ill-effects and definitely shined on the afternoon.

While initial expectations should be tempered, after all, it’s rookie minicamp, and he’s not exactly going up against Jalen Ramsey yet on NFL game days, the early returns are so far promising for the 53rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft:

And look, I get it, we’ve heard how Deon Cain tore up a training camp in years past, only to be an afterthought with the Colts before being unceremoniously released. We saw how Mike Strachan was a matchup nightmare at times in training camp practices last year, only to be too fundamentally raw to initially contribute consistently as a rookie (*but that doesn’t mean he should be written off bigger picture, with another year of further growth and development).

And this is just rookie minicamp.

And what would you rather hear? That Pierce dropped passes and struggled to create separation on the afternoon?

You want your top pick to stand out and separate himself from the rest of the pack, and that’s exactly what Pierce did on Saturday after returning from ‘injury’.

It’s at least encouraging for the Colts.

This is an Indianapolis offense that could use more speed and a dynamic playmaker on the other side of Michael Pittman Jr. within the starting offense.

The sooner that Pierce can provide immediate contributions, the better, because it makes the Colts passing offense all the more dangerous—with more explosive passing plays through the air and another big target to add for starting veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in the red zone.

