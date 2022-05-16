Report: Colts sign second-round pick Alec Pierce to rookie contract

The Indianapolis Colts have signed wide receiver Alec Pierce to his rookie contract, according to Mike Chappell.

Colts sign WR Alec Pierce. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) May 16, 2022

The No. 53 overall selection is set to make a little less than seven million over his first four seasons with Indianapolis, according to Nate Atkins.

Alec Pierce has signed his rookie contract with the Colts.



He’ll make a little less than $7 million total over four seasons, which could feel nice with what WRs are getting paid on the open market. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) May 16, 2022

At 6’3”, 212 pounds Pierce has impressed early on in rookie minicamp. On Saturday, the rookie stood out and had quite a day in the red zone with two touchdown catches.

I considered not tweeting this because I know the replies will be extreme in either direction, but…



Alec Pierce had some moments of dominance in today’s Colts rookie camp practice. Absolutely killed it in the red zone. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 14, 2022

Pierce’s impressive start to rookie minicamp is just one of the many reasons why the Colts have high hopes for him going into the 2022 season. Pierce also put up impressive numbers during his final season with Cincinnati, as he had 52 catches for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The Colts are hoping Pierce can bring a similar kind of production to their offense and that the rookie will be able to make a significant impact from Day 1 this season.