Report: Colts sign second-round pick Alec Pierce to rookie contract

By Andrew Thomison
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts have signed wide receiver Alec Pierce to his rookie contract, according to Mike Chappell.

The No. 53 overall selection is set to make a little less than seven million over his first four seasons with Indianapolis, according to Nate Atkins.

At 6’3”, 212 pounds Pierce has impressed early on in rookie minicamp. On Saturday, the rookie stood out and had quite a day in the red zone with two touchdown catches.

Pierce’s impressive start to rookie minicamp is just one of the many reasons why the Colts have high hopes for him going into the 2022 season. Pierce also put up impressive numbers during his final season with Cincinnati, as he had 52 catches for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The Colts are hoping Pierce can bring a similar kind of production to their offense and that the rookie will be able to make a significant impact from Day 1 this season.

