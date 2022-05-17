Report: Colts Sign Former Pro Bowl Veteran RB Phillip Lindsay to One-Year Deal

According to his agent representation, the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a one-year free agent deal with veteran running back Phillip Lindsay:

Congrats to Phillip Lindsay ( @I_CU_boy ) agreeing to a one year deal with the @Colts — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) May 17, 2022

The 27 year old running back is coming off a 2021 season split between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, in which he rushed for 249 total rushing yards on 88 carries (2.8 ypc. avg.) and a rushing touchdown, as well as amassed 4 receptions for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown reception during 14 games (1 start).

The former 2018 undrafted free agent out of Colorado is most known for his impressive early career success with the Denver Broncos, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 7+ rushing touchdowns in each of his first two seasons in the league (2018-19).

He was named both an NFL Pro Bowler and a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018.

Safely behind both NFL First-Team All-Pro workhorse Jonathan Taylor and electric receiving back Nyheim Hines in the Colts’ deep backfield, Lindsay projects to be veteran insurance and a potential change-of-pace back—filling in the vacated limited role that was previously occupied by departed back Marlon Mack, who recently signed with the Texans in free agency.

However, he’ll have some younger running backs to also compete with for an active roster spot, including Deon Jackson, Max Borghi (Washington State), D’Vonte Price (Florida International), and C.J. Verdell (Oregon) among others.