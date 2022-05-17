Colts’ Running Back Jonathan Taylor Ranked No. 3 in PFF’s Top-25 Players Under 25

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a season to remember in 2021, running away — literally — with the NFL’s rushing title by over 500 yards while also leading the league in total scrimmage yards with 2,171.

Pro Football Focus recently released their list of the top 25 players under 25-years-old, and Taylor’s monstrous second season has earned him the third slot on the list, ranking only behind Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Trevor Sikkema, who put together the rankings, writes:

“After averaging more than 2,000 rushing yards per season in three years at Wisconsin, Taylor continued doing what he does best with 1,169 rushing yards as a rookie. He followed that up by becoming the youngest player in NFL history with at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage and tying the record for most consecutive 100-yard rushing games while tallying 1,811 rushing yards and 366 receiving yards in 2021. He led the NFL in scrimmage yards, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (18) at just 22 years old. He’s also averaged an impressive 5.0 and 5.5 yards per attempt in each of the past two seasons. If Taylor stays healthy, he’ll be one of the best backs in the league for a long, long time.”

Taylor, at just 23-years-old, is already one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers and is certainly in the conversation for the best all-around back as well.

While Taylor’s week-to-week performances were some of the best the NFL has seen in some time, the Colts’ offense led by new quarterback Matt Ryan may not be so reliant on the star back, potentially making him even more of a home-run threat in 2022.

The Colts’ offense needs to keep defenses guessing with a more balanced ground game and passing attack this season, which is why they made so many changes along that side of the ball.

Taylor has quickly risen to stardom, and the Colts are hoping that even with a more balanced approach offensively, he’ll continue to have similar success for seasons to come.