Colts LT Great Tarik Glenn Will Be Inducted into the Ring of Honor October 30th Against Commanders

According to team owner Jim Irsay, former Indianapolis Colts left tackle great Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the franchise’s illustrious Ring of Honor on Sunday, October 30th against the Washington Commanders, with kickoff at 4:25 PM EST (FOX):

MARK YOUR CALENDARS---Oct. 30 (vs. Washington), the BIG MAN @78tglenn goes into the Ring! pic.twitter.com/08pOMOaplJ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 18, 2022

Regarding Glenn:

Originally a 1997 first round pick of the Colts out of Cal, the 6’5”, 332 pound left tackle played all ten of his pro seasons with the Horseshoe—including 154 career starts. Glenn was every bit of a ‘franchise left tackle’ for the Colts, as a 3x NFL Pro Bowler, keeping legendary quarterback Peyton Manning healthy and upright throughout his incredibly productive playing career. The Colts’ blindside bookend retired after Indianapolis’ 2006 Super Bowl Championship, going out on top—despite still being able to play left tackle at a very high level.

Glenn’s well deserved (and quite frankly, overdue) induction into the Colts’ Ring of Honor will add some pre-Halloween intrigue to a ‘frightful’ matchup that already includes the return of former starting quarterback Carson Wentz—who will hope to have a ‘revenge game’ of sorts against his old squad after a short-lived lone season in Indianapolis.